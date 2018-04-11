The Mariners will return to Safeco Field boasting a 6-4 record and a positive road trip after James Paxton struck out 10 over six innings and Kyle Seager sealed the win with an eighth-inning blast.

KANSAS CITY — Kyle Seager has heard about his slow starts in April. He’s dissected them, analyzed them and tried to come up for solutions to stop them.

In the simplest of terms, here’s how you do it: Just hit, don’t think and don’t talk about it.

While Seager isn’t having quite the torrid April that some of his teammate are having, he has looked much better at the plate in the last week. And it culminated in the eighth inning on Wednesday afternoon in the Mariners’ 4-2 win over the Royals.

Following a gritty two-out plate appearance from Mitch Haniger, who worked a seven-pitch walk after falling behind 0-2 in the count, Seager stepped to the plate and smashed a two-run homer over the wall in right field.

Royals reliever Justin Grimm left a curveball over the middle of the plate on a 1-1 count. Perhaps in past years, Seager hits it hard but pulls it foul, or even second guesses himself and lets it go by. Not this time. He jumped all over the pitch, notching his second homer of the season. He finished the game with two hits and a sacrifice fly for a RBI in the first inning.

Mariners closer Edwin Diaz notched his fourth save of the season, working around an error that allowed the leadoff batter to reach.

Seattle improved to 6-4 on the season.

It looked as though the Mariners were in for another run-scoring party. They scored two runs off of Royals’ starter Danny Duffy, who was all over the place with his pitches. The Mariners wisely made Duffy work, drawing three walks in the inning. Seager drove in Dee Gordon with a sacrifice fly while Robinson Cano scored on a wild pitch.

But like most established big league starters, Duffy made an adjustment and started throwing strikes. He retired 12 batters in a row at one point before exiting with two outs in the sixth inning with the scored tied at 2-2.

The Mariners got a solid effort from James Paxton, who battled some shaky command early in the game. The big lefty worked six innings, giving up two runs on two hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts, which tied a career high.

Of the multiple misplaced pitches, there was one he would want back more than the others. It came in the fourth inning. After allowing a cheap infield shift-beating single to Mike Moustakas and another Cheslor Cuthbert, Paxton looked like he might escape the jam by striking out Lucas Duda and Jorge Soler. But a 97 mph fastball on a 1-0 count to Paulo Orlando stayed over the middle of the plate. Orlando, not known to be much of a hitter, drove it off the wall in right field for a two-run double, tying the game at 2-2.