After completing a seven-player trade on the eve of the MLB trade deadline, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto and Padres general manager A.J. Preller worked one last deal before the 1 p.m. deadline on Monday.
The Mariners sent their de facto closer Taylor Williams, a hard-throwing right-hander out of Camas, to the Padres in exchange for a player to be named later.
Acquired as a waiver claim from the Brewers during spring training on Feb. 19, Williams pitched his way onto the opening-day roster, using a mid-90s fastball and nasty slider. He made nine appearances for Seattle this season, notching six saves while posting a 5.93 ERA. In 13 2/3 innings pitched, he struck out 19 batters with seven walks.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.