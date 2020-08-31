After completing a seven-player trade on the eve of the MLB trade deadline, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto and Padres general manager A.J. Preller worked one last deal before the 1 p.m. deadline on Monday.

The Mariners sent their de facto closer Taylor Williams, a hard-throwing right-hander out of Camas, to the Padres in exchange for a player to be named later.

Acquired as a waiver claim from the Brewers during spring training on Feb. 19, Williams pitched his way onto the opening-day roster, using a mid-90s fastball and nasty slider. He made nine appearances for Seattle this season, notching six saves while posting a 5.93 ERA. In 13 2/3 innings pitched, he struck out 19 batters with seven walks.