Healy was on crutches with his right foot in a walking boot on Sunday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — With impending inclement weather postponing Sunday’s game vs. the Twins, the Mariners won’t have to make the official roster move until Monday.

But when Ryon Healy appeared in the visitors clubhouse on Sunday morning, using crutches and his right foot encased in a walking boot, it became quite obvious that the Mariners’ starting first baseman could be headed for a stint on the 10-day disabled list.

Wait, didn’t Healy play the entire game in Saturday’s 11-4 win over the Twins, delivering the key hit — a bases-loaded double — in the eighth inning?

Yes, yes he did.

Healy was completely healthy when he walked off the field. The injury occurred in a postgame workout in the weight room about an hour later.

“I don’t have all the details on it yet, but he twisted his ankle pretty bad in the workout,” Servais said. “It was nothing more than some plyometric work, back and forth. He rolled his ankle. I don’t know how severe it is yet, but I did get the report that he was on crutches. I haven’t talked to Ryon yet.”

Healy is scheduled to undergo a MRI.

“I can’t imagine he would be out there tomorrow or at all during the Kansas City series,” Servais said.

The Mariners have brought up reliever Chasen Bradford to take Healy’s spot on the roster if/when they place him on the disabled list.

Healy would join three other every day starters — Nelson Cruz (right ankle sprain), Ben Gamel (oblique strain) and Mike Zunino (oblique strain) — on the disabled list. That is suboptimal.

“It’s hard to even fathom the things that have happened,” Servais said. “We aren’t getting hit by pitches, these aren’t common baseball injuries. It’s walking down steps and it’s in the workout room.”

Servais remained upbeat, saying, “I can’t sit here and say the sky is falling because it isn’t. You move forward.”

As for the games in Kansas City and going forward without Healy, the Mariners could use any sort of combination of Daniel Vogelbach, Andrew Romine and Taylor Motter at first base. They also need to fill the designated hitter spot as well.

“I have six different lineups constructions in my pocket right now,” Servais said. “We’ll see.”

The Mariners believe they could get some combination of Cruz, Zunino and Gamel or all three back when they return home to face the A’s on April 14.

“Nelson feels normal,” Servais said. “He’ll move into baseball activities. Z continues to be fine there. He will pick up baseball activities again tomorrow.”

Gamel and Erasmo Ramirez (lat strain) will join Class AAA Tacoma in Fresno to continue their rehab stints.