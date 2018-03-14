Ichiro played in the field in the top of the first, but was pinch hit for in the bottom of the first.

PEORIA, Ariz. — It was the baritone voice of the public address announcer at Peoria Stadium that notified everyone of the unexpected change to start the bottom of the first inning.

“Now pinch hitting for the Mariners in place of Ichiro … Number, 57, John Andreoli,” the voice boomed over the speakers.

Wait, a pinch hitter for Ichiro in the first at-bat of the game?

Did something happen from the time Ichiro stood in left field, watching starter James Paxton strike out the side in the top of the first to when he ran in from his position to the dugoout at the end of the inning?

Well, apparently his right calf had tightened up. And the Mariners, with a list of injured players longer than a 4 p.m. buffet line in Peoria, decided not to take any chances and removed him from the game.

In the top of the fourth inning, Jean Segura was pulled from the game with right hamstring tightness. In the bottom of the third, Segura sprinted from first to third on a single from Mitch Haniger. After the inning ended, he was replaced in the lineup by Danny Muno.

They are the 1oth and 11th players on the Mariners’ 40-man roster to deal with some sort of known injury issue. Ichiro’s seems the most minor while Segura dealt with hamstring issues early last season.