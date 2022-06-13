Perhaps the limited work pregame and the eight innings of rest will pay dividends in the days that follow, at least that’s the Mariners’ hope and logical justification.

But in the immediacy of Monday night and the opening game vs. the Minnesota Twins, the American League Central leaders, a day off for Julio Rodriguez meant another absence of a power bat from a lineup that has far too many unproductive hitters and desperately misses the run-producing presence of Mitch Haniger and Kyle Lewis.

Manager Scott Servais mentioned a mental break as much as a physical break for the talented rookie.

And, yes, Rodriguez did enter the game and strike out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning. And his replacement for the game, Taylor Trammell, did hit a solo homer providing one of Seattle’s two runs.

But when Jesse Winker, one of those hitters expected to do far more than he’s done at the plate this season, struck out swinging with Dylan Moore on second base to end the game in the Mariners’ 3-2 loss to the Twins, it offered yet another frustrating defeat due to lack of offense.

“Not a whole lot going our way right now,” manager Scott Servais said. “It’s been a struggle here the last couple of days to get much going offensively.”

The Mariners are now 3-24 when scoring three runs or fewer this season. Their last eight losses have featured three runs scored or less.

“It’s been the last probably three or four games, we’ve had a ton of traffic,” Servais said. “You get guys out there. You know you need that big hit. I don’t know if guys are pressing. I don’t really feel that they are, but you’ve got to work your way through at-bats and get pitches to hit and not get away from your strengths.”

It’s difficult to know what’s more striking, the record or the number of times Seattle has failed to score more than three runs in a game this season.

As predicted, last year’s success in one-run games (33-19) hasn’t been replicated this season. The Mariners are now 12-11 in one-run contests this year.

At the beginning of this season, the lineup on paper, which included favorable projections for Winker and Adam Frazier based on past production, a healthy Haniger, an improved Jarred Kelenic and eventually Lewis was figured to be much more potent.

It hasn’t been. Winker, Frazier and Kelenic have all struggled to varying degrees while Haniger and Lewis are out of the lineup, playing nine and four games this season.

Can this current roster find some better run production until the others return?

“I hope so,” Servais said. “That’s what we have. We do have some guys that are out, some of the guys that have been middle of the lineup staples for us, they’re not here. It’s a great opportunity for other guys to step up and take advantage of it. And that’s what it’s gonna take. We’re certainly capable of doing a little bit more, there’s no question about it.”

Byron Buxton continued his torture of Mariners pitching — this time against Mariners starter Chris Flexen — that started in the first four games of the season and resumed 60 games and three months later. After Luis Arraez led off the game with a crisp single to center, the currently healthy Buxton, a potential MVP candidate when he isn’t battling injuries, crushed a 3-2 fastball from Flexen over the wall in deep right-center for his 18th homer this season for a 2-0 lead.

In five games vs. the Mariners this season, Buxton has seven hits — including two doubles and four homers — with seven runs scored and six RBI.

“I got ahead 0-2,” said Flexen before lamenting noncompetitive misses outside the strike zone that made it a 3-2 count. “I tried to challenge him with a fastball. I didn’t make that great of a pitch to that type of hitter. And he got it.”

Flexen regained his footing after the rough first inning. While he allowed plenty of base runners, he held the Twins scoreless over the next four innings. His final line: five innings pitched, two runs allowed on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

But similar to so many of his starts this season, the Mariners provided the bare minimum of run support during his outing.

A Seattle lineup that was without Rodriguez for a scheduled day off scored all of one run while Flexen was on the mound.

Facing veteran right-hander Chris Archer, the Mariners did little against his breaking ball heavy attack — 22 sliders, 16 curveballs thrown in his 67 total pitches. Seattle’s one run against Archer came in the third inning when Moore reached on a catcher’s interference with one out, advanced to third on Winker’s single to right field and scored on Ty France’s infield single.

Minnesota pushed the lead to 3-1 in the seventh inning. After Penn Murfee worked a scoreless sixth inning, Sergio Romo entered to face the top of the Twins lineup. He got Arraez to fly out but gave up a soft single to Buxton and walked Carlos Correa. With lefty Max Kepler coming to the plate, Servais went to lefty Ryan Borucki to play the matchups. Borucki got a ground ball that could’ve been a double play, but the Mariners were in a shift heavy for Kepler to pull it. The ground ball instead went for a single, allowing Buxton to score.

Trammell brought Seattle within a run. Mired in a 1-for-18 funk and playing sporadically, Trammell jumped on the first pitch he saw from right-hander Jharel Cotton — a 91-mph fastball — sending a towering fly ball over the wall in center for his second homer of the season.

