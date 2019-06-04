By Ryan Divish

Even the unexpected can no longer prevent what has now become the expected outcome for the Mariners – defeat.

But for a fleeting moment – approximately the time it took for the Astros to leave the field after the bottom of the sixth and the Mariners to take the field in top of the seventh – there was hope of victory, something that has happened just twice in nine games on this homestand and three times in their last 19 games.

And then it was gone, replaced by the empty feeling of yet another loss suffered in a basically empty T-Mobile Park.

An announced crowd of 12,208 – the fifth-smallest this season – watched as the Mariners’ bullpen took a one-run lead and pitched it into an 11-5 drubbing in the span of two innings. It’s the 14th time this season the Mariners have given up double-digit runs to an opponent – 10 of them coming since April 27. It was the 12th time they’ve lost by six or more runs in the last 34 games.

“We have a lot of areas that have been a struggle at times,” manager Scott Servais said. “It’s one of those things. We are in a funk right now.”

That funk started about the middle of April.

Seattle is now 25-39. The Mariners are past hitting rock bottom and now tunneling beneath it. Since April 26, they have a 7-28 record while playing a grotesque kind of baseball that has left their manager disgusted and their fan base indifferent to their presence.

To put this into perspective, the Miami Marlins are now 22-36 and closing in on Seattle. The Mariners are creeping into the territory of the Orioles and Royals.

Even with Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and George Springer missing from the Astros lineup, it’s quite possible to think that the Mariners might not win another game on this homestand. They have two left, and Justin Verlander is pitching for Houston in the finale.

That brief moment where victory seemed possible came in the sixth inning. Trailing 4-1, the Mariners chased Houston starter Wade Miley with two baserunners to start the frame. With two outs, Omar Narvaez cut the lead to 4-2 with a bloop single to center off of hard-throwing right-hander Josh James.

Kyle Seager worked a two-out walk to load the bases. It prompted Servais to call on Daniel Vogelbach to pinch-hit for Tim Beckham. Astros manager A.J. Hinch countered the move by bringing in lefty Reyman Guduan. It seemed like a logical strategy. Vogelbach came into the game with just three hits – all singles – in 40 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season, including four walks and seven strikeouts. It’s why he wasn’t in the starting lineup with Miley starting for Houston.

After throwing a first-pitch slider for a called strike, Guduan pumped a 95 mph fastball at Vogelbach. The pitch stayed in the middle of the plate and found the middle of Vogelbach’s barrel. The booming blast rocketed to center field, striking the wall about six to 10 inches from going over it for a grand slam.

Vogelbach had to settle for a three-run double instead. But the Mariners had a 5-4 lead, and while victory wasn’t imminent, it didn’t seem impossible.

“I knew they’d go to the lefty,” Servais said. “We just took our shot with Vogey and he knows his strike zone so well. I think he’d faced the pitcher at some point, maybe in Triple-A or Double-A, and he felt good about it. He put a good swing on it. Big, big hit. We haven’t had many of those, and we got a little momentum going.”

But Seattle’s best reliever, right-hander Brandon Brennan, couldn’t hold it.

He walked the first batter of the seventh and then gave up two more hits that tied the game. A fielder’s choice and a sac fly to left plated two more runs, and the Mariners’ one-run lead was reversed into a 7-5 deficit. An overturned call of a caught stealing by replay also didn’t help the Mariners or Brennan.

“All those little things play into it,” Servais said. “The whole thing started with the leadoff walk. It got the ball rolling for them.”

A rally against Houston’s bullpen was unlikely, but it didn’t matter once lefty Jesse Biddle gave up four runs in the eighth inning.

Called up from Class AA Arkansas on Tuesday morning to make the start in place of Yusei Kikuchi, Moore gave the Mariners a serviceable start under the circumstances, pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

“Andrew competed really well, like we’d always seen him do in the past,” Servais said. “I thought he gave us a good effort.”

Moore retired the first six batters in order. But Tony Kemp ended the string of outs, hitting a leadoff homer to start the third inning.

The Mariners answered that solo blast with one from Mitch Haniger with one out in the bottom of the third. Haniger hit a towering fly ball over the wall in deep right-center for his 15th homer of the season.

Moore gave up another solo homer in the fourth inning – a majestic blast into the upper deck of left field off the bat of Robinson Chirinos.

“I felt like I had good life on my ball and good movement, but it just came down to a few mistakes,” Moore said.

His night ended with two outs in the fifth inning. He gave up back-to-back doubles to Derek Fisher and Alex Bregman for another run. The Mariners went to Austin Adams to stop the scoring, but he gave up a shift-beating double to Michael Brantley that scored Bregman and made it 4-1.

Braden Bishop left the game in the fourth inning after developing a severe muscle cramp in his upper trapezius after making a catch in center field.

“I couldn’t even stand up straight,” he said. “My trap locked up. It was a tough 45 minutes. It’s just very uncomfortable right now. The doctor was stumped and I was stumped. We just had no idea what it really was. It’s just a weird deal. I’ve never had it before.”