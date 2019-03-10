Right-handers Wyatt Mills and Jack Anderson couldn't hold a 9-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Mariners 9, Angels 9 at Tempe Diablo Stadium
Notable
Up 9-2 going into the eighth inning, the Mariners gave up a run in the eighth and six runs in the ninth inning as the Angels rallied for a tie. Young right-handers Wyatt Mills and Jack Anderson couldn’t close out the ninth inning for the win.
Seattle starter Mike Leake pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving two runs on seven hits with no walks and two strikeouts. The Marines banged out nine hits, including a two-run double from Omar Narvaez in the fifth inning and a three-run double from Joe DeCarlo in the eighth.
The worst aspect of the game came with one out in the seventh inning. Hard-throwing right-hander Gerson Bautista threw a 2-1 fastball and dropped to a knee in pain, grabbing at his pectoral muscle and the front of his shoulder. Athletic trainer Rob Nodine came to the mound immediately to check on him. Bautista was removed from the game. The Mariners didn’t have any further information on the injury. Bautista was acquired in the trade that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the Mets. He has a fastball that touches 100 mph.
Player of the game
After a slow start to the spring, Narvaez is heating up. He had two hits in the game, including the two-run double.
On tap
The Mariners will host the Kansas City Royals on Monday night at Peoria Stadium. Lefty Wade LeBlanc will make the start for Seattle while right-hander Heath Fillmyer will start for KC. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. The game will be televised on ROOT Sports and broadcast live on ESPN 710 and mariners.com.
Video highlights
Boxscore
03.10.19 Box Score (LAA) by Ryan Divish on Scribd
