As kids, Andrew Kittredge and Blake Snell watched from the stands at Safeco Field. They wore Mariners paraphernalia and cheered for their favorite pitchers. They’d clap and cheer for every win and walk away frustrated and disappointed at every loss.

The idea of one day playing there was just a dream, but both pitchers found their way to the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Snell played in front of his hometown fans for the first time last summer. This weekend, as the Mariners host the Rays in a three-game series, Kittredge could do the same.

“Any time you step on a big league field it’s a pretty cool experience, but especially coming back here, where I consider home, it’s pretty awesome,” Kittredge said.

Before his professional career, Kittredge, a native of Spokane, was drafted (45th round in 2008) out of Ferris High School, but he played two seasons for the University of Washington. He pitched in 49 games with 22 starts, and in the 2010 season, his 97 strikeouts ranked him at No. 9 on the program’s all-time list.

Kittredge got a taste of playing for his childhood team when he was signed as a nondrafted free agent for the Mariners in 2011.

“Getting drafted by the Mariners was awesome and playing in their organization for six years,” he said. “It was always something that was on my mind growing up as a huge Mariners fan.”

Following the 2016 season, he was traded to the Rays. He made his major league debut in July of 2017. That same season he was named to the International League All-Star team.

This season, he’s played in 18 games with four starts and has a 1-0 record with an ERA of 3.33.

He’ll be welcomed back this weekend by 25 of his family and friends. But what makes this weekend even more special for him is that he gets to share the experience with his son who was born in June.

“It’s been a pretty exciting last couple months for me and getting to come here for the first time as a pro is the cherry on top,” Kittredge said. “I don’t know how much he’s going to remember at this point, but it is definitely special having my son now and bringing him around. Hopefully, at some point, we can look back at pictures and talk to him about the first time he was at … T-Mobile Park.”

Snell certainly remembers his first game back in Seattle.

“Last year was my first year coming back and that was when I was like, ‘Dang. I finally did it. I finally played here as a professional,’” Snell said. “I had been looking forward to that day for a long time. It just felt right. It’s amazing. As a kid, it’s what you dream about.”

He’ll never get over knowing he has to leave his Mariners fandom at the door.

“It’s just weird playing the Mariners, and it’s always going to be weird,” he said. “Now I can’t be a fan; now I have to beat them and that’s always weird, but I love the Mariners and I love the city and to be out here.”

Snell attended Shorewood High School and originally committed to UW, but when the Rays took him with the 52nd pick (in the supplemental first round), he went pro.

The 2018 season was a standout for Snell. He was named the American League Cy Young Award winner at just 25 years old, becoming just the second Rays player to win the award. He also won the 2018 Warren Spahn Award as the major’s top left-handed pitcher and earned his first All-Star nod as a replacement for the Indians’ Corey Kluber.

While he won’t be playing this weekend — Snell was put on the 10-day Injury List last month because of an injured elbow and he expects to be back in early September — his family will be in attendance Saturday.

Notes

Felix Hernandez (lat strain) will make at least one more start, if not two, before returning to the Mariners rotation. Hernandez pitched two innings, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts Thursday night with High-A Modesto. He deemed himself ready to return to the rotation, but manager Scott Servais said they want Hernandez built up to about five innings before activating him from the injured List.

(lat strain) will make at least one more start, if not two, before returning to the Mariners rotation. Hernandez pitched two innings, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts Thursday night with High-A Modesto. He deemed himself ready to return to the rotation, but manager said they want Hernandez built up to about five innings before activating him from the injured List. Braden Bishop (lacerated spleen) and Mitch Haniger (testicular surgery) are expected to head out on rehab assignments next week. Because of their extended absences, the Mariners won’t rush them back. They want them to get at least 30 plate appearances and to be feeling comfortable before returning.

(lacerated spleen) and (testicular surgery) are expected to head out on rehab assignments next week. Because of their extended absences, the Mariners won’t rush them back. They want them to get at least 30 plate appearances and to be feeling comfortable before returning. Dan Altavilla (flexor strain) threw a simulated game to Dee Gordon on Thursday at T-Mobile Park. Altavilla will also head out on rehab assignment in the next few days. Gordon (strained quad) was being checked out by team doctors on Friday afternoon and could return to the team without a rehab assignment if cleared.

Staff writer Ryan Divish contributed to this report.