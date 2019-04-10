KANSAS CITY — Following his second consecutive strikeout of the game, the dynamic hitting cyborg — part man, part machine — that is Mitch Haniger displayed a rare sign of frustration.

A hard shake of his head, a few terse words to himself and a fierce glare skyward to the baseball gods that were causing his swing and his approach to momentarily malfunction was the equivalent to a full-scale meltdown from a normal player. He may make outs because that happens in baseball, but rarely does he have two at-bats in a row without solid contact, let alone contact. An irritated Haniger stalked back to the dugout of Kauffman Stadium.

But as he stepped to the plate in the ninth inning, his next at-bat, there was no sign of those past failures or lingering frustration. The machine in him had cataloged it, analyzed it and moved on.

So when Royals reliever Brad Boxberger left a 91-mph fastball on the outside edge, Haniger had none of the baggage of the previous two at-bats cluttering his process. He stayed on the pitch and launched a towering fly ball to right field that cut through a steady wind and landed well over the fence for the game-winning solo homer in the Mariners’ 6-5 victory over the Royals.

“I knew I hit it really well,” he said. “I was just worried about the wind blowing across. I was just hoping it would sneak through.”

M’s manager Scott Servais has been awed by Haniger’s maturity and focus since the day he arrived at spring training before the 2017 season. He’s often chuckled at the joke that Haniger might be some sort of hitting robot because his consistent daily routine and relentless approach seem to be devoid of emotion — positive or negative.

“Mitch is a true pro,” Servais said. “He’s got such a good approach. He put it behind him, and he gave us a great at-bat.”

And later, “He might be a robot.”

It’s just how Haniger approaches every at-bat — clinical and calculated — that generates what really is a compliment.

“Whether the at-bat was really good or really bad before, you are going to have 500 to 700 of them in a season, so you’ve got to be able to flush whether it was really good or really bad and move on to the next one,” Haniger said. “You have to be ready and trust your process, what you’ve done in the cage to get ready and have that mindset.”

Part of that process is dissecting what the pitcher is trying to do against him. And he determined Boxberger’s plan quickly and correctly.

“He threw a first pitch slider and I was late on it,” he said. “I saw it well and just waited way too long. Based off that, I thought he was going to try and sneak a heater in because if you are late on an off-speed pitch, a lot of times they will come back with a fastball.”

The fastball came, and the fastball went for Haniger’s third homer. It was the Mariners’ only long ball in the game. It added to their American League-leading total of 34. It made it 14 consecutive games with a home run start the season, which tied the 2002 Cleveland Indians for the longest streak of games with a homer to start a season.

But more important to the players, it was their fifth consecutive victory and secured a fifth consecutive series win. Seattle’s 12-2 start is the best in club history after 14 games, and it’s just the third time since 1990 that a team has started 12-2. The others being the 2018 Red Sox and 2012 Rangers.

Still, the final outcome wasn’t without some drama.

Brought into protect the one-run lead, Roenis Elias, the latest pitcher to be used in the Mariners’ closer by committee, loaded the bases with two outs in bottom of the ninth. But he came back to get Adalberto Mondesi to pop out to shortstop to end the game and notch his second save of the season.

“Elias has done a great job for us all year in all the different roles we’ve used,” Servais said.

Yusei Kikuchi will have to wait another four days to try for his first major league win, though he was more than deserving in his third big league start.

The rookie lefty shook off a sluggish start to his outing, which included serving up a pair of mammoth home runs, and gave the Mariners six innings with three runs allowed on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts. He retired the final 11 batters he faced.

Kikuchi was bothered by cramps in his left calf in that last inning. But with Kikuchi pitching on only four days rest for the first time in his professional career, the Mariners were going to be careful with him. Japanese starting pitchers usually pitch on five days rest.

“Getting six innings out of him tonight was great, and we’ve got to get him a W,” Servais said. “He’s left the game with some leads, and we just haven’t held them.”

Indeed, Matt Festa entered the game in the seventh with a 5-3 lead and couldn’t hold it. He allowed a leadoff double to Chris Owings and a two-out triple off the bat of Terrance Gore. Mallex Smith made a diving attempt on Gore’s low liner to right-center, but the ball bounced out of his glove. Whit Merrifield surprised the Mariners with a bunt base hit to score the tying run and extend his hitting streak to 31 games.

The Mariners grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Jay Bruce, who left the game in the fourth inning with a sore Achilles, hit something other than a homer, doubling into the right field corner off Royals starter Heath Fillmyer. Edwin Encarnacion followed with an RBI single to left to easily score Bruce. It was the seventh time in 14 games that the Mariners had put up at least one run in the first inning. Encarnacion also reached double digits in RBI with 10.

The Royals answered immediately off Kikuchi. With two outs, Adalberto Mondesi singled, stole second and scored on Soler’s RBI single to left field to make it 1-1.

Kansas City grabbed a brief 2-1 lead in the second inning when Hunter Dozier jumped on a hanging slider from Kikuchi, pulling a solo homer deep into left field. In the third inning, after getting a 3-2 lead, Kikuchi gutted a fastball that Jorge Soler smashed over the waterfalls in left-center to make it 3-3.

“I got into bad counts in both of those at-bats,” he said through interpreter Justin Novak. “I have to make better pitches.”