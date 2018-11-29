The Mariners are shopping a trade to the Mets that would send Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano to New York in exchange for two to three prospects. Here's what that deal would mean.

If there is truth to the latest batch of rumors permeating on social media, the Mariners are trying get creative with their best trade chip.

The premise is simple:

If you want a young (soon to be 25), club-controlled All-Star closer, armed with a 100-mph fastball and fresh off a season where he notched 57 saves and posted a 1.96 ERA, well you are going to have to also take a 36-year-old second baseman coming off a drug suspension, who is still productive at the plate, but is also carrying a massive, regrettable contract that doesn’t expire until after the 2023 season.

Starting with reports from Yahoo’s Jeff Passan and followed by various other national baseball writers and also confirmed from multiple baseball sources, the Mariners are shopping a trade to the Mets that would send Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano to New York in exchange for two to three prospects.

These Hot Stove deals are a little different from Cyber Monday.

Let’s be clear. The Mariners want to trade Robinson Cano if possible. That much has been apparent since the start of the offseason, particularly after general manager Jerry Dipoto and Mariners’ ownership decided that a “step back,” not a re-imagination of the roster, would suffice for future success. But Cano’s age, his recent 80-game suspension for violating the MLB-MLBPA joint drug testing agreement and a contract that has $120 million remaining over the next five years isn’t exactly attractive to other teams. The Mariners would have to eat a significant portion — at least half — of any deal to move Cano.

But attaching Cano to Diaz in a trade could mitigate some of the cost.

Dipoto has always been hesitant to commit to a full rebuild, but the willingness to trade Diaz — their most-valued asset — signals that the market to move him may be just too good to pass up. Even with a free agent market that features Craig Kimbrel, Andrew Miller and Kelvin Herrera, Diaz has four years of club control and will make the MLB minimum in 2019 before going to arbitration eligibility. That figures to still be more cost effective than any of the other closers on the free agent market.

Dipoto said that he would have be “blown away” by the player return to move Diaz or outfielder Mitch Haniger, whom Dipoto claimed to be core pieces. But the Mariners’ need for talent and opposing teams’ desire to get players with club control and making well under market or even arbitration value could lead to such a trade return.

Sources have indicated that the Braves and Phillies have had serious interest in acquiring Diaz while other teams like the Nationals, Rays and Red Sox have at least checked in on possibilities.

It makes this latest iteration a bit curious. Are the Mariners significantly limiting their potential return for Diaz by attaching Cano? And are the Mariners that desperate to get out from Cano’s contract that they are willing to make a deal for less of a player return?

What matters more — the quantity and quality of the talent acquired in this trade or salary relief?

Even in this sort of deal, it seems impossible for the Mariners not to take on some of the money owed for Cano. The amount will be dictated in the return of players.

Perhaps Cano and his contract are so untouchable that the Mariners can’t make a separate deal to move him even by taking on 60 percent of the dollars owed. But the Mets’ new general manager, Brodie Van Wagenen, was previously an agent for CAA. And when CAA and Roc Nation were in partnership, it was Van Wagenen, who represented Cano and negotiated a 10-year, $240 million contract with then-Mariners’ GM Jack Zduriencik.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic listed the names of a few possible prospects that could be in return:

Jeff McNeil, 2B: He’s similar to Mitch Haniger in that he made his big league debut a little late at age 26. He appeared in 63 games, hitting .329 with an .852 OPS, 11 doubles, six triples, three homers and 19 RBI.

Jarred Kelenic, OF: The Mets’ first round pick in the 2018 draft — sixth overall — from Waukesha West High School (Wisconsin). He’s rated New York’s No. 4 prospect in their system by Baseball America and No. 3 by MLB Pipeline. This past season was his first in professional baseball. He hit a combined .286 with an .839 OPS, 10 doubles, six triples, six homers and 42 RBIs in 56 games.

Justin Dunn, RHP: A hard-throwing right-hander with a fastball that sits in the mid 90s to go with a solid array of off-speed pitches, he is rated as the Mets’ No. 5 prospect by Baseball America and No. 4 by MLB Pipeline. Dunn was a first-round pick — 19th overall — in the 2016 draft out of Boston College. He reached the Class AA level this season, posting a 6-5 record with a 4.22 ERA in 15 starts.