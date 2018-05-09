A few thoughts and additional information from Paxton's first career no-hitter on Tuesday night.

TORONTO — Did something get left out? Is something missing? When something as rare and special as James Paxton’s no-hitter occurs, the fear is that you couldn’t get everything you wanted into that night’s game story and coverage. In the chaos after that last out on Tuesday night, you are bombarded with interviews and information about the special moment. So much is said and discussed. It can’t all fit.

“I think we know that every time Pax takes the mound there is an opportunity for something special to happen,” manager Scott Servais said.

Yet in the aftermath, you realize that there are so many things that must go right for that opportunity to turn into something special.

With that in mind, here are a few extra notes and thoughts from Paxton’s no-hitter.

Lost rhythm and wandering command

For those that didn’t get a chance to watch all nine innings of Paxton’s performance, they might not know that he was far from perfect or dominant throughout. Realistically, he was more overpowering in his previous outing vs. the A’s where he struck out 16 batters. After retiring the side in order in the first two innings on 20 pitches against the Blue Jays, Paxton admittedly got out of sorts in the third inning.

He issued a leadoff walk to Kendrys Morales on four fastballs that were under 94 mph. After a hard line drive to center off the bat of Lourdes Gurriel was grabbed by Dee Gordon, Paxton walked his second hitter of the inning. Anthony Alford took the free pass, getting some help from homeplate ump James Hoye, who didn’t call a pair of pitches that Pitch F/X showed to be strikes right at the top of the zone.

At that point, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre jogged to the mound to see what the problem was for his pitcher.

“The first two innings, I felt really good,” Paxton said. “But in third inning when I walked those two guys, my (right) foot was slipping forward. I tried to dig it out. So I kind of backed off a little it because I didn’t want slip and hurt myself. And that’s when Mel came out and I dug it out a little more and tried to get back to find some rhythm.”

With his semi-complicated mechanics and all the moving parts to them, including his lanky 6-foot-5 frame and even longer wingspan, the slightest deviation — like his plant foot slipping — can throw them and Paxton completely out of whack. Fixing the mound didn’t erase the issue immediately.

“It took me a couple of innings,” Paxton said. “I feel like it didn’t really start to come around for me till the fifth.”

Paxton got Teoscar Hernandez to pop out for the second out of the third inning while Josh Donaldson rolled over on a misplaced cutter for a force out to end the inning.

In the fourth, Paxton struck out Yangervis Solarte on three pitches, but then walked former teammate Justin Smoak on four pitches, leaving him shaking his head on the mound. But he escaped the inning by getting Kevin Pillar to ground into a 5-4-3 double play.

“We made some pitches in those innings when I hadn’t found it yet,” Paxton said. “And we made some plays behind me. And after that I found my rhythm again.”

Blue Jays’ trouble with the curve

When Paxton was searching for the rhythm to his mechanics in the third and fourth inning — and it’s hard not to envision him doing the “Carleton dance” from the Fresh Prince of Bel Air television show when he talks about it — catcher Mike Zunino decided that having him throw his curveball more might help aid the process.

Usually when Paxton’s rhythm and timing is disrupted, it’s noticeable in lack of fastball command missed locations. So Zunino started calling for the curveball. When it’s right, it’s a devastating pitch with a late, sharp 12-to-6 break. It seems to just collapse just before the plate. Because it’s velocity sits in the mid 70s, it’s a major adjustment for hitters that are being conscious of Paxton’s mid-90s fastballs and high-80s sliders.

“He had lost his release point a little bit with his fastball,” Zunino said. “But his curveball is what got him back in. I told him we are just going to start using that early to get you back on line. He threw some great ones and then he found his fastball and cutter again.”

While people love his fastball that can touch triple digits, Paxton’s nasty curveball was one of his better pitches last season. According to Pitch F/X data from Fangraphs and Brooks Baseball, he threw it 21.4 percent of the time and hitters and it generated swings and misses 17 percent of the time in 2017. When it was put it into play, it was a line drive just 1.58 percent of the time with hitters batting just .155 against it.

And yet, this year his curveball usage was down to 14.8 percent. Why? Because the command of the pitch hasn’t consistently been there this season. He’s thrown strikes with it just 22.8 percent of the time. Paxton hasn’t had a start where he felt he could place the curveball where he wanted in the strikezone.

But on Tuesday night, it was outstanding. He threw it on the outside corner for early strikes and buried it in the dirt when he was ahead in the count. He threw it 23 times in the game — second most used pitch to the 59 fastballs. Of the 23 curveballs, 15 were strikes and five generated swings and misses.

“The curveball was the best it’s been this season,” Paxton said. “Mel came up to me and said, ‘hey you are spinning the curveball good, but you just need to get a little more extension.’ And then I did that and there it was. That was very helpful tonight.”

A catcher’s delight

You don’t want to think of Paxton as Linus from the old Peanuts cartoons and it’s certainly impossible to envision the strapping Zunino as a piece of soft, light blue fleece.

But there is a little bit of a joke that Zunino has become Paxton’s security blanket behind the plate.

It’s not a coincidence that Zunino caught every single start from Paxton last season and that Paxton’s performance has ticked up this season when Zunino returned from the disabled list. Sorry, it wasn’t the bald eagle attack that propelled Paxton back to dominance.

Of Paxton’s 82 big league starts, Zunino has caught 57 of them. They’ve been the battery for a total 337 innings pitched. During that time, Paxton has produced a 2.85 ERA.

The duo doesn’t quite share a brain, but they seem to have a good idea what the other is thinking during games. For two guys from very different backgrounds — the laid-back and quiet Canadian with the dry sense of humor and the fiery, scout’s kid from Florida that provides more energy than 20 cans of Red Bull — it just sort of works. They are a baseball odd couple. They both laugh at jokes about their relationship being a professional marriage.

“I’ve caught a lot of his games,” Zunino said.

It dates back to 2012 when Zunino, who was drafted earlier that summer, was promoted to Class AA Jackson at the end of the season. They have both seen the other fail in the big leagues and get demoted to Class AAA to try and figure it out their problems. Despite their obvious talent, there was more than a few times where both were deemed as failed prospects that would never figure out the consistency needed for success. That winding path for both players drew them closer. Their relationship on the field wasn’t built in the palaces that are big league ballparks but in the obscure ballyards and bad flights of the Pacific Coast League.

“It’s really special,” Zunino said. “We go all the way back to Double A. And we’ve seen each other grow both as players and people. So to see him put all that hard work and eventually come up and throw a no-hitter in the big leagues is amazing. He deserves it. He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met in my life.”

Catchers struggle with Paxton’s velocity and explosive movement, but Zunino has been catching him for so long he’s not only able to handle the next-level stuff but enhance it with his soft receiving and perceptive pitch framing. And he’s like a second pitching coach for Paxton when it comes to his mechanics and mindset during games.

“Working with Mike Zunino for the last 6-7 years, we know each other very well,” he said. “He knows what I’m thinking on the mound. He knows how to get me right. And I don’t think I would have been able to do it without that guy out there.”

A no-hitter isn’t just a pitchers accomplishment. For Zunino, this was “by far the coolest moment of my career.”

“I got nervous with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning,” he said. “I’ve gone into the seventh a couple of times with guys, but it’s hard to get through the order that third time. When it got that late and you have Josh Donaldson up, you want to make sure you put the right fingers down.”