SURPRISE, Ariz. — While we await the warm weather associated with spring training — 60 degrees and windy is considered not warm in Arizona — it’s time to offer the first opening-day roster projection of the spring.

Just three games into the Cactus League schedule, it’s become clear that the Mariners’ 26-man roster — 13 pitchers and 13 position players — is essentially set barring injury.

The position player group is locked into place, with perhaps the last bench spot up for competition. The other possible competition might for the final spot in a strong bullpen that lost only one pitcher — right-hander Erik Swanson — and added veteran right-hander Trevor Gott.

Starting rotation (5)

Luis Castillo, RHP

Robbie Ray, LHP

Logan Gilbert, RHP

George Kirby, RHP

Marco Gonzales, LHP

The Mariners will go with the rotation they finished with last season. The group could be one of the best in baseball with good health. A year ago, Seattle didn’t have a starting pitcher miss a turn in the rotation because of injury. Given the fickle nature of pitcher health, that’s unlikely to happen again.

Perhaps that’s where there is some real competition in this position group — who would be the first pitcher called upon to fill a rotation spot if needed? If it’s early in the season, the Mariners would likely turn to former starter Chris Flexen, who will pitch out of the bullpen (if he isn’t traded). Flexen will stay stretched out as a starter this spring and transition to a multi-inning reliever by opening day. But if the need comes and the Mariners wanted a stretched-out starter, they could turn to one of their pitching prospects. A quick guess at that depth chart:

Bryce Miller, RHP

Taylor Dollard, RHP

Emerson Hancock, RHP

Bryan Woo, RHP

Miller, the organization’s top pitching prospect, is scheduled to pitch Tuesday, while Hancock, a former No. 6 overall pick, will pitch Wednesday.

Bullpen (8)

Paul Sewald, RHP

Andres Munoz, RHP

Matt Brash, RHP

Diego Castillo, RHP

Penn Murfee, RHP

Chris Flexen, RHP

Trevor Gott, RHP

Matt Festa, RHP

Could the Mariners have another all-right-handed bullpen? It’s possible given the setup of the 40-man roster and the lack of minor-league options for some pitchers.

Manager Scott Servais sure seems to prefer having a lefty in the bullpen. The Mariners have three left-handed relievers on the 40-man roster. Gabe Speier and Taylor Saucedo made their first appearances in Cactus League play Sunday against the Royals.

Speier worked a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout while Saucedo, a former Tahoma High School and Tacoma Community College standout, retired the side in order, striking out two and not throwing a ball. Both have MLB experience. The other lefty, Brennan Bernardino, is scheduled to pitch Monday. He was signed out of the Mexican League last season.

If the Mariners add a lefty, they’d have to remove one of the right-handers. Festa is out of minor-league options and would have to be designated for assignment. The likely casualty would be Penn Murfee, who has three minor-league option (years) available.

Outfielders (5)

Julio Rodriguez

Teoscar Hernandez

Jarred Kelenic

AJ Pollock

Sam Haggerty

The signing of Pollock, a veteran right-handed hitter who will platoon with Kelenic in left field, and an injury to Taylor Trammell, who suffered a broken hamate bone just before spring training, ended any competition in the outfield.

Trammell had surgery to remove the damaged hamate and will be out six to seven weeks. Kelenic has looked outstanding this spring, hitting a pair of homers Sunday and showing a calm demeanor on the field.

With Rodriguez and Hernandez leaving for the World Baseball Classic on March 6, Cade Marlowe will see plenty of at-bats and playing time. Marlowe homered Saturday and has shown speed and athleticism in the field and on the bases.

The Mariners signed veteran outfielder Kole Calhoun to a minor-league contract as insurance. But if everyone remains healthy, he will likely opt out of his deal before the end of spring training.

Infielders (6)

Ty France

Kolton Wong

J.P. Crawford

Eugenio Suarez

Dylan Moore

Tommy La Stella

The Mariners signed La Stella to a one-year contract to be a bench player who could fill in at first base or third base and see time as the designated hitter. After a handful of workouts, he was sidelined with a sore right elbow. Injuries have been an issue for La Stella throughout his career, a reason why the Giants opted to designate him for assignment just two years into his three-year, $18.75 million contract. San Francisco will pay $10.78 million to La Stella this season, while the Mariners will pay him the veteran’s league minimum of $720,000.

It wouldn’t be surprising if La Stella doesn’t make the team because of physical limitations. The Mariners could go with Colin Moran, a once-touted prospect and former first-round pick (No. 6 in 2013) by the Marlins, to fill that role. Moran, 30, has played parts of seven seasons in the big leagues, appearing in 507 games and posting a career .263/.327/.415 slash line. After signing a one-year contract and struggling early for the Reds, he was designated for assignment and outrighted to Class AAA last season.

A left-handed hitter, Moran could be useful as a hitter off the bench or giving Suarez or France an off day. Moran has a career .274/.338/.434 slash line in 1,366 plate appearances against right-handed pitchers.

Of course, there’s Evan White, who’s back to full health after two frustrating seasons of injuries, surgeries and uncertainty. But the Mariners want White to play in a large quantity of games with AAA Tacoma to start the season. He’s still working on some swing and approach improvements that he hopes will yield to a higher contact rate and fewer strikeouts.

Catchers (2)

Cal Raleigh

Tom Murphy

Raleigh was absent from the lineup for the first three Cactus League games, but the Mariners are in no rush since he has plenty of games to come. Catching Luis Castillo’s first start of the spring Tuesday seems like a good day to play Raleigh. The Mariners also want Murphy to play early and often. The veteran played in just 14 games in 2022 before dislocating his shoulder and having season-ending surgery. The Mariners want to get him in plenty of at-bats and game reps, knowing that Raleigh will be the primary catcher in the regular season.

Servais mentioned the idea of putting both Raleigh and Murphy in the lineup in certain occasions. That doesn’t mean Cooper Hummel, who can play catcher as well as left field and first base, will make the team. The Mariners love Hummel’s hitting potential — a switch-hitter with a good sense of the strike zone and some power. Catching is probably his weakest spot defensively and the Mariners are using him there this spring to improve his skills. He could also fill a bench role projected for La Stella, offering more positional versatility.