Let it begin …

It took all of two days this offseason for Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto to sign a free agent for 2021.

To be fair, Kendall Graveman was a “free agent” for about 24 hours after the Mariners declined his $3.5 million club option for 2021. The sides were well into the process of finalizing to a one-year, $1.5 million contract for 2021 that included multiple incentives based on Graveman’s role as a reliever, which could to push the total salary over $3.5 million.

And though eligible players become free agents at 9 a.m. the day after the World Series ends, they can negotiate but cannot sign with a new team for five days. The Mariners took advantage of that window to keep Graveman, their most talented reliever in a bullpen that needs talent and experience.

On Monday, the chaos that is the “hot stove” will be lit with teams eligible to sign any free agent. As he’s done in the past, Dipoto made it clear about his intentions this offseason, particularly the obvious needs.

“We’ll go into this offseason, and I’ve shared it publicly, with the idea that we have every intention of augmenting our club, most likely in the free-agent market and most likely with the bullpen as our primary focus,” he said via video in his season-ending news conference. “I’d like to add three or four guys down there that can stabilize that group and give us some certainty as we move toward the end of the game.”

Per FanGraphs, the Mariners’ 2020 bullpen combined for -1.5 WAR (Wins Above Replacement), which was the worst in the American League with only the Red Sox (-0.6) producing a negative WAR. It also had the highest ERA (5.92) and ranked at or near the bottom of several other categories.

Unlike the previous two years when Dipoto tried to find hidden gems, such as Austin Adams, who had been designated for assignment or on waivers, he plans to invest in the bullpen. His past two major financial investments in relievers included signing Juan Nicasio to a two-year, $17 million contract before the 2018 season and trading for Alex Colome, who was owed $3.8 million when they acquired him in a trade from the Rays.

But given the shortened 2020 season without fans and the reduced revenues, the team is expected to be more frugal.

There is also the fickle nature of relievers, and notable recent failures across MLB such as Craig Kimbrel, Bryan Shaw, Jake McGee and David Robertson. It seems unlikely that teams will overspend on relievers.

Could the Mariners, who had already reduced their salary commitments significantly before the COVID-season, take advantage of a depressed market?

The Mariners’ projected payroll commitments to the 40-man roster is just over $70 million. In 2018, they had $170 million in payroll commitments.

“There will be guys that have enough experience that we feel like they can help us moving forward, and I don’t know that they’re going to be marquee names; that’s really not generally how bullpens work,” Dipoto said.

When looking at relievers, it’s instructive look at the past three seasons of data instead of the most recent season.

Here’s a look at who the Mariners have and who they might sign:

Relievers the 40-man roster

Brandon Brennan, RHP

Aaron Fletcher, LHP

Joey Gerber, RHP

Kendall Graveman, RHP

Ian Hamilton, RHP

Walker Lockett, RHP

Anthony Misiewicz, LHP

Andres Munoz, RHP

Yohan Ramirez, RHP

Casey Sadler, RHP

Erik Swanson, RHP

Domingo Tapia, RHP

Of note: Sadler and Lockett are out of minor-league options, which makes them candidates to be designated for assignment because they have to be on the active roster. Of the other 10 relievers, only Graveman is out of minor-league options. That gives Seattle roster flexibility.

Non-roster relief prospects in the organization

Sam Delaplane, RHP

Juan Then, RHP

Wyatt Mills, RHP

Dayeison Arias, RHP

Devin Sweet, RHP

Brendan McGuigan, RHP

Of note: Delaplane, Then and Mills will likely be added to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 draft. Delaplane has a power slider that can generate swings and misses. Then has been working as a starter and turns 21 on Feb. 7, but he has a fastball that touches 99 mph and a power slider. Mills, a former Gonzaga standout, throws from a sidearm slot. His fastball is now touching 97.

Free-agent candidates

Liam Hendriks, RHP

Age in 2021: 32

2018-20 stats: 5.1 WAR, 114 appearances, 123 2/3 innings, 7-5 record, 2.11 ERA, 39 saves, eight holds, eight blown saves, 174 strikeouts, 29 walks, nine home runs allowed.

Of note: Hendriks took over as the A’s closer for the past two seasons is considered to the top free-agent reliever available. Would a team give him a four-year, $48 million contract? For Seattle, that might be too much for the return.

Blake Treinen, RHP

Age in 2021: 33

2018-20 stats: 3.8 WAR, 152 appearances, 164 2/3 innings, 18-10 record, 55 saves, 12 holds, 11 blown saves, 181 strikeouts, 66 walks, 12 homers allowed.

Of note: Treinen’s dominance with the A’s in 2018 (9-2 record, 0.78 ERA, 38 saves), his struggles in 2019 (lost closing job to Hendriks, 4.91 ERA) are indicative of relievers. But his 99-mph sinker, riding four-seam fastball and slider make him attractive.

Brad Hand, LHP

Age in 2021: 31

2018-20 stats: 3.8 WAR, 152 appearances, 151 1/3 innings, 10-10 record, 2.85 ERA, 82 saves, 11 holds, 12 blown saves, 219 strikeouts, 50 walks, 14 homers allowed.

Of note: The Indians did not exercise the $10 million club option for their All-Star closer in 2021. He relies on a nasty slider that generated swings and misses 40 percent of the time the past two seasons. A two-year deal for $19 million to $22 million seems likely.

Alex Colome, RHP

Age in 2021: 30

2018-20 stats: 2.2 WAR, 153 appearances, 151 1/3 innings, 13-10 record, 2.62 ERA, 54 saves, 30 holds, nine blown saves, 143 strikeouts, 52 walks, 14 homers allowed.

Of note: Mariners fans will remember his solid work as a set-up man for Edwin Diaz in 2018. He was traded to the White Sox before 2019, tallying 42 saves as their closer. His 23 percent strikeout percentage is low for a high-leverage reliever.

Shane Greene, RHP

Age in 2021: 32

2018-20 stats: 1.2 WAR, 159 games, 153 2/3 innings, 5-9 record, 55 saves, 19 holds, 11 blown saves, 150 strikeouts, 45 walks, 22 homers allowed.

Of note: Greene was the Tigers’ closer until being dealt to the Braves at the 2019 trade deadline. He’s expected to look for a situation where he will get the best opportunity to serve as closer. He’s also a low strikeout pitcher (23.4 percent).

Trevor Rosenthal, RHP

Age in 2021: 30

2018-20 stats: 0.5 WAR, 45 appearances, 39 innings, 11 saves, three holds, one blown save, 55 strikeouts, 34 walks, two homers allowed.

Of note: He was a promising reliever with the Cardinals, then blew out his elbow and missed 2018. He struggled in 2019 with the National and Tigers, walking 26 and hitting four others in 15 1/3 innings. After a solid start this year with the Royals, he was traded to the Padres where he was dominant, not allowing a run in his final nine outings. His fastball averaged 97.9 mph.

Kirby Yates, RHP

Age in 2021: 34

2018-20 stats: 5.2 WAR, 131 games, 128 innings, 5-9 record, 2.04 ERA, 55 saves, 17 holds, four blown saves, 199 strikeouts, 34 walks nine home runs allowed.

Of note: Yates amassed the bulk of these numbers in 2018-19. Bone chips in his elbow that forced him to have surgery after just six subpar appearances in 2020. In 2019, he was the best closer in the NL, saving 41 games with a 1.19 ERA.

Brandon Workman, RHP

Age in 2021: 30

2018-20 stats: 1.7 WAR, 137 appearances, 132 2/3 innings, 17-6 record, 2.92 ERA, 25 saves, 23 holds, nine blown saves, 164 strikeouts, 74 walks, 11 homers allowed.

Of note: He was traded to the Phillies at the deadline. He didn’t help them much, posting a 6.92 ERA. While he has closed games, he might be better as a set-up man.

Jeremy Jeffress, RHP

Age in 2021: 31

2018-20 stats: 2.3 WAR, 143 games, 152 innings, 15-6 record, 2.61 ERA, 24 saves, 33 holds, 10 blown saves, 152 strikeouts, 56 walks, 11 homers allowed.

Of note: If it seems like Jeffress has been around forever, it’s because he made his MLB debut at age 22. He’s appeared in 414 games over the past 11 seasons. He isn’t a closer but would be valuable as a set-up man.

Trevor May, RHP

Age in 2021: 31

2018-20 stats: 1.9 WAR, 112 games, 112 innings, 10-3 record, 2.89 ERA, seven saves, 30 holds, 2 blown saves, 153 strikeouts, 38 walks, one homer allowed.

Of note: May isn’t flashy or overpowering, but he’s been an effective set-up man for the Twins. The lack of saves and closing experience will lower his price tag.

Other names to consider: Keone Kela, RHP; Joakim Soria, RHP; Jake McGee, LHP; Aaron Loup, LHP; David Phelps, RHP.