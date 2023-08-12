The mood always felt a little more electric when Felix Hernandez took the field, alive with possibility, and you felt the same tingle on Saturday. The man himself went third person on Friday, as stars are wont to do, when asked why fans responded to him with such fervor.

“It was fun to watch every five days when Felix pitched,’’ he said. “Every time I went to the mound, between those white lines, I just wanted to do more than 100 percent. A thousand percent. Every single day.”

On Saturday, Felix went between the lines one more time, dressed in a sharp beige suit to be inducted as the latest member of the Mariners Hall of Fame. And it was a time to remember and savor when he ruled the baseball world, the most feared pitcher in MLB and one of the most beloved Seattle athletes ever.

Fans revered him because he stayed, tearfully promising to never let us down on the day he signed a seven-year, $175 million contract extension in 2013. They loved him because during a dark period of Mariners baseball, he was a shining star that made the team relevant, at least for his seven or eight or nine innings. And they loved him because he pitched like a dream and a menace, his charismatic ferocity animating a generation of youngsters.

Like current Mariners reliever Tayler Saucedo, a youth player in Maple Valley during the sweet spot of Hernandez’s career.

“He was a big inspiration for me,’’ Saucedo said. “It’s kind of why I have that turn in my motion. I wore (number) 34 as much as I could. Just to be able to watch him compete every day was just awesome. I was always like, ‘Man, I want to be like that.’ And so he’s just inspired me to have that fire every time. He was a joy.”

Speaker after speaker on Saturday, most of them on videotape, similarly extolled the greatness of The King, who walked in slowly from left field to his theme song, Aloe Blacc’s “The Man.” On the way, Hernandez tapped his heart, already seeming to tear up — and not for the last time.

When Felix reached the pitcher’s mound, his home for 15 seasons — “This is my house!” Hernandez had once screamed after a pitching gem, in response to a takeover of Safeco Field by Toronto fans — he stopped on the rubber and spread out his arms in greeting. Then he sat, appropriately, in a red throne, and took in the 45-minute ceremony.

It was a poignant affair, as the Mariners’ Hall of Fame induction ceremonies always are. Two moments in particular brought out the emotion in Hernandez, starting with an appearance by the Make-A-Wish girl, Sophia Robinson of Alaska, with whom Felix had bonded a decade ago and forged a warm and enduring friendship. And then there was a surprise entrance by Hernandez’s longtime friend and good-natured tormentor, Adrian Beltre, which reduced Felix to instant waterworks. The long embrace between the two spoke volumes of their heartfelt connection.

In his five-minute speech, interrupted by periodic chants of “King! King!” which Hernandez orchestrated like a conductor, he saluted “the greatest fans in the world,” and motioned for them to all stand up.

He thanked the Mariners organization, which he said, “took a chance” on a 16-year-old Venezuelan “and stood by my side ever since.”

To his teammates, he said, “It was a privilege to be on the field with you. … My entire career, you supported me and helped me to pitch the best of my ability year after year. The perfect game on August 15, 2012, does not happen without you guys.”

At one point, Hernandez addressed the current Mariners players, who had draped themselves on the dugout rail and watched the ceremony with rapt attention: “I watch you guys all the time. I’m rooting for you guys. Keep it going down the stretch. Let’s give Seattle a reason to party.”

Hernandez, of course, never made it to the postseason, except to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at T-Mobile Park in the Division Series last year, and he may never make it to another Hall of Fame, the one in Cooperstown. It is to his everlasting credit that Felix never once complained about the lack of run support that became as much a touchstone of his career as the diabolical changeup. Speaking of which, asked to characterize that pitch on Friday, Hernandez replied, only partially joking, “I’d say it made me rich.”

After his tearful final game in 2019, Hernandez had dalliances with the Braves and Orioles but never made it past spring training. In retrospect, he says now, it’s for the better. Now the back of his baseball card, not to mention his Baseball Reference page, consists only of his Seattle years, uncluttered by any cameos with another team.

“It looks way better like that,” he said with a grin.

Those pages contain raw numbers, though, stripped of emotion and soul. Felix Hernandez was all about emotion, both that which he showed and that which he invoked. You always knew he could do something special on that particular night, perhaps historic. Maybe even perfection.

In the end, Ken Griffey Jr. fitted Hernandez with the navy blue blazer that signified his official status as the 11th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame.

“You have made me the happiest man alive,’’ Felix concluded his five-minute speech. “It’s truly an honor. The Mariners, T-Mobile Park and Seattle, you will always be a part of my heart and my home.”

For 15 years and beyond, the feeling was mutual.