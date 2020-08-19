Perhaps the decision came about 10 days too late. But Major League Baseball teams will always move slower than fans want them to when it comes to decisions and roster moves where the likelihood or possibility of losing a player exists.

There had already been multiple discussions about the situation with this outcome feeling inevitable to many.

But instead of making the move before embarking on the previous three-city road trip, the Mariners gave Daniel Vogelbach one last chance to keep himself on the roster and in the organization.

It didn’t happen.

A homer in Texas in the first game of the trip was the lone bright spot and one of two hits in six games. When Tim Lopes replaced him as a pinch-hitter with the Mariners trailing by a run and a runner in scoring position late in Tuesday’s game, the end was obvious.

On Wednesday, the Mariners designated Vogelbach for assignment in a series of roster moves before opening a five-game homestand.

An All-Star a year ago, largely for his production in the first two months of the season and the requirement that every team has a representative, Vogelbach has been a prolonged slump since July 1 of last season. But it somehow got worse in this shortened 2020 season.

He came into Wednesday with a .094/.250/.226 slash line in 18 games and 64 plate appearances. He had just five hits — two homers, a double and three singles in 53 at-bats — with four RBIs, 11 walks and 13 strikeouts.

Seattle has 10 days to trade, outright or release Vogelbach. He will be placed on waivers an open for teams to claim him. If Vogelbach isn’t claimed, the Mariners could outright him back to the alternate training site in Tacoma. But given his lack of a position other than designated hitter and the way the roster sets up, the Mariners could just release him. Their quest for a roster that has athleticism, run prevention and positional flexibility doesn’t really fit a platoon DH that you’d prefer to use only against right-handed pitching.

“It’s just a handful of teams anymore that just have the designated DH, like Nelson Cruz and Edwin Encarnacion,” Servais said. “They’re just they’re few and far between. It really does lock your roster up a little bit if that guy doesn’t really have the ability to go out in the field. You really have to be productive and facing both the lefties and righties.”

The other moves included:

Braden Bishop , OF, recalled from alternate training site

, OF, recalled from alternate training site Sam Haggerty , INF, recalled from alternate training site.

, INF, recalled from alternate training site. Art Warren , RHP, optioned to alternate training site (postgame 8/18).

, RHP, optioned to alternate training site (postgame 8/18). Bryan Shaw, RHP, outrighted to alternate training site; will report on Aug. 20.

Bishop (No. 5) and Haggerty (No. 28) were expected to be in the starting lineup for Wednesday night’s game vs. the Dodgers. The right-handed hitting Bishop and the switch-hitting Haggerty are expected to play a lot with the Mariners facing left-handed starting pitchers in four of the next five games.

Bishop, who turns 27 in three days, made his MLB debut on March 21, 2019 against the Oakland Athletics in Tokyo, Japan. But he had his season derailed after suffering a ruptured spleen on a fastball to his ribs while playing in Tacoma. The severity of the injury first went unnoticed as he was called up two days later. But in his first game, he began to feel ill and removed from the game. He needed emergency later that evening.

Haggerty, 26, has played in a total of 11 MLB games with the Mets. He can play almost any position on the field and is a plus runner with base-stealing capabilities.

Warren, 27, was called up before Tuesday’s game and didn’t pitch in it.