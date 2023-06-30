It worked last year.

Can another players-only meeting inspire a turnaround for the Mariners again this summer?

After a day off Thursday, the Mariners clubhouse was a ghost town Friday afternoon, four hours before the start of a pivotal weekend series against baseball’s best team, the Tampa Bay Rays.

By 3 p.m. on a typical day at T-Mobile Park, most Mariners players are already out on the field, going through some stretching, light throwing and early infield work. A handful can be heard taking swings in the batting cages hidden behind the home dugout.

On Friday, players had a doors-shut meeting in a backroom that lasted nearly a full hour.

The first few players didn’t emerge on the field for early warmups until just before 4 p.m.

“Yeah, the movie ran a little long,” one player deadpanned.

Players did not speak with the media on the record before the game. One person familiar with the meeting said it was a chance for players, as they generally do in such settings, to air grievances and show that they care.

The meeting came two days after the Mariners, 38-41 going into Friday, hit what has to be their lowest point of the season, having lost a second straight game at home against the Washington Nationals, a team that had the fewest wins in the National League entering the week.

A year ago, the Mariners were in a similar situation when they called a players-only meeting June 19, 2022, the morning after they were swept at home by the Angels in a Saturday doubleheader. After the meeting, the Mariners lost that day’s game to the Angels, too, to fall to 29-39.

In their next game, the Mariners won at Oakland for the first of five consecutive wins — with a memorable brawl in Anaheim coming the next weekend — and they went on to win 22 of their next 25 games to improve to 51-42 at the All-Star break and establish themselves as playoff contenders.

Manager Scott Servais has called a couple of notable team meetings this season: One in late April in Toronto in the midst of a four-game skid; another June 6 in San Diego in which he implored his hitters to improve their approach at the plate with runners in scoring position.

On Friday afternoon, Servais said he hoped the off day Thursday would serve as a chance for his team to regroup and reset.

“You want to try to figure out how to get us back moving in the right direction again,” Servais said. “We’ve tried different things. … You’re always trying to come up with something to get back to where you think you need to be. Our team is certainly capable of it. We’ve seen it in stretches; it just hasn’t been long stretches. Off days can be very helpful. I think after the way the last series ended, it came at a good time.”

Servais ‘thankful’ for All-Star nod

A week or so ago, Servais got a call from his old manager, Dusty Baker, inviting him to join the American League coaching staff for the All-Star Game.

Servais happily accepted. It’ll be his first time at the All-Star Game, and it’ll come July 11 in his home dugout at T-Mobile Park.

“Very thankful for that,” Servais said.

Near the end of his 11-year playing career, Servais played for Baker with the San Francisco Giants.

Baker called Servais after Servais was named the Mariners manager before the 2016 season.

“I have a ton of respect for Dusty,” Servais said. “He gave me some early advice when I first started managing. The first thing he told me is, ‘Don’t start drinking; you will drink after every loss and you’ll drink after every win.’ And he goes, ‘They don’t tie in this league.'”

Servais laughed and added, “I’ve adhered to it somewhat.”