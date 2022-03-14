PEORIA, Ariz. — A glance around Scott Servais’ immaculately organized office and spartan desk yielded no 3-by-5 index cards with notes on them or yellow legal pad with an outline of what he wanted to say.

But given how much the Mariners manager enjoys his opening address to players before the first workout, and the opportunity to do it back in the sanctuary that is their clubhouse at the spring training complex, it wouldn’t be surprising if Servais brought in a teleprompter to help deliver his pregame speech.

“You know I love the opening meeting,” Servais said early Monday.

About two hours later, under a bright sun, some 29 days later than scheduled due to a MLB-initiated lockout, the Mariners took the field for their first full-squad workout with more than 250 fans scattered around the complex to see the big league players back in action.

If not for the calendar and warmer mid-80s temps, it would seem like just another first spring training workout. The workouts seemed the same. That this was the first day of workouts with opening day just 24 days away — April 7 in Minneapolis — compresses the work schedule and increases the typical intensity.

Perhaps the biggest difference from this first workout compared to years past, particularly the last three seasons, is the presence of outside expectations to win and make the postseason. When the Mariners went into rebuild mode before the 2019 season, the focus was on developing for a future success.

After last year’s 90-win season, the expansion of the playoffs to 12 teams, the additions of reigning American League Cy Young-winner Robbie Ray and All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier and the Monday afternoon trade that added All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker and slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez, Mariners fans expect success.

It certainly provides a different impetus for Servais, who labeled his opening speech delivered to the team as “really important.”

Will it be different?

“One thing I’ve learned over the years is to stay consistent,” he said. “You tweak things a little bit and you might add something to it. But some people in the room will have certainly heard my tone before in this meeting, but it’s also the messaging.”

And he’s thought about the message he wants to send.

“I think it’s important that we understand where we came from,” Servais said. “And I’ll share with the group a little bit. For me, you kind of step back in time and a lot of these guys in this room were here in 2019, then the crazy COVID year in 2020 and then going through what we did last year with a little bit of a rocky start, and then building off that. We’re in a really good spot. I think we’re in a position to take the next step. But it only happens if you get better, and that’s not gonna change.”

Servais will never abandon his “Doesn’t Matter, Get Better” mantra he borrowed from motivational speaker Brian Kight.

“You just focus on getting better, just 1% better every day, when you come to work,” Servais said. “Then you look up, if this guy gets 1% better and that guy gets 1% better and I get 1% better, we’re going to be OK.”

Fans can’t see or measure that 1% improvement in a player or a team. They can look at a win-loss record and the standings.

“It’s funny that you bring up expectations,” he said. “The one thing I will say and I’ll say to you guys and I’ll say to the group in (the clubhouse) — expectations in that clubhouse and organizationally have not changed at all. We’re very clear about it. We talked about it all year last year and the year before. The focus is on getting better. I do know if you chase a result, it will not end well. I’ve talked about this for a long time.”

So while the overall goal is logically to have a winning season and end a postseason drought that dates back to 2001, Servais wouldn’t speak of wins and losses, competing for a division title, a postseason appearance or anything like that.

“As we sit here today and talk about how many games we are going to win, if I only focus on how many teams are going to win and we have to get in the playoffs, it’s going to be a miserable existence for me for the next six-and-a-half, seven months,” he said. “I’m not going to go there. This is about getting better.”

Servais didn’t seem overly concerned that the shortened spring training would be hindrance to that plan.

“It’s going to be a quick one,” he said. “Fortunately I do have a little experience with this, I was involved back in my playing days in the ‘94 strike and we started spring training late ‘95. This one’s actually a little bit longer spring than that one was. I felt with the position players, at least I know how I felt, I thought it was great.”

The length of a normal spring training — roughly six weeks — is to allow pitchers to build up their arm strength and stamina at a careful pace.

“That’s what you’re most concerned about is getting those guys stretched out,” Servais said.

From a structural standpoint, the pitchers won’t have their normal three to four bullpen sessions spaced out every three days, followed by two live batting practice sessions before moving into spring training games. The Mariners’ first Cactus League game is Friday vs. the Padres. Some pitchers that reported over the weekend will be throwing live batting practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday and then go directly into games.

There is a trust that players adjusted to this delayed spring training with throwing sessions on their own. It’s unlikely that some of the Mariners’ starting pitchers get their normal four spring training starts going into the season.

“We have to be flexible as the spring goes on,” Servais said.

Right-handed pitcher Andres Munoz, infielder Erick Mejia and outfielder Alberto Rodriguez have been delayed in reporting to spring training due to issues with their work visas.

Left-hander Justus Sheffield will work as a starting pitcher this spring and compete for the open fifth spot in the rotation.