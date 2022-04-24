The possibility of it being real starts when the actual numbers start matching the analytical projections for the feelings of optimism permeating from the Mariners clubhouse.

There will be a cold stretch because it happens baseball, usually coinciding with the talent of the opponent’s starting pitching.

But for now, it’s OK to bask in this unfamiliar concept — the Mariners have one of the best offenses in Major League Baseball.

Yes, it’s only 15 games into the 2022 season. But the revamped lineup with a focus on improved plate discipline and better bat-to-ball skills has offered glimpses of its potential.

Coming into Sunday’s homestand finale vs. the Royals, the Mariners’ offense leads all of Major League Baseball in FanGraphs’ weighted runs created-plus (WRC+) at 132 and wins above replacement (WAR) at 4.0

Weight runs, what?

The metric, which is used heavily by MLB front offices, was created to measure a player or team’s total offensive value and the ability create runs in relation to the league average. WRC+ is a version of Sabermetric legend Bill James’ “runs created” metric. The league average is 100 and every point above that number means one percent above it.

But if you are looking for other more traditional numbers, he’s a look at where the Mariners rank in MLB coming into Sunday’s game:

Runs per game : 4.80 (tied for 5th)

: 4.80 (tied for 5th) Batting average : .237 (11 th )

: .237 (11 ) On-base percentage : .339 (3 rd )

: .339 (3 ) Slugging percentage : .404 (8 th )

: .404 (8 ) Home runs : 17 (4 th )

: 17 (4 ) Walk rate : 12.2% (1 st )

: 12.2% (1 ) Strikeout rate : 20.8% (25 th )

: 20.8% (25 ) Run differential: +17

These numbers have been achieved with Jesse Winker still not finding much in the way of hits, Mitch Haniger being out the four games on the COVID injury list and Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic being hot-and-cold in production. But with the additions of Winker, Adam Frazier, Eugenio Suarez, the lineup has lengthened to where the bottom of the order doesn’t feel like three automatic outs.

A year ago, the Mariners were not close to this productive. They were reliant on Haniger, France and Kyle Seager for most of their offense. Here is where Mariners ranked in 2021 in the first games:

WRC+ : 93 (15 th )

: 93 (15 ) WAR : 1.1 (18 th )

: 1.1 (18 ) Runs per game : 3.9 (18 th )

: 3.9 (18 ) Batting average : .230 (17 th )

: .230 (17 ) On-base percentage : .305 (20 th )

: .305 (20 ) Slugging percentage : .351 (19 th )

: .351 (19 ) Home runs : 16 (17 th )

: 16 (17 ) Walk rate : 8.8% (18 th )

: 8.8% (18 ) Strikeout rate : 25.7% (10 th )

: 25.7% (10 ) Run differential: -5

And those numbers would get worse over the next few weeks, hitting rock bottom in mid-May.

The Mariners believe the additions to the lineup, who all have the same “control the zone” mentality will bring more consistency 1-9.

“If you look at the best teams, they’re high up there in their day-to-day plate discipline,” said Ty France. “Guys are OK with taking their walks. I’m very impressed with what Jesse’s doing. He’s hitting the ball well, but it’s just right at people, but he’s also got 14-15 walks. The good teams control the strike zone. And the deeper you go into the season and the more consistent you are with that, the more respect you get from umpires and calls start going your way. That’s what good teams do.”

With the willingness to see pitches, hit with two strikes and work walks, the Mariners grind on pitchers in each count and with a steady stream of base runners.

“I don’t think there’s a there’s an easy way out of this lineup when you’re pitching against us right now and that’s a good spot to be in top to bottom,” Winker said.

Road trip return for those on COVID IL?

Interim manager Kristopher Negron didn’t have any specific updates on the three players — outfielder Mitch Haniger, catcher Luis Torrens or reliever Paul Sewald — or the three members of the coaching staff — manager Scott Servais, infield coach Perry Hill and third base coach Manny Acta — who are absent due to positive COVID-19 tests.

“They’re feeling better,” Negron said. “The hope, the plan is hopefully they’re good to go on this road trip. So that’s what we’re trying to hope for. They’re feeling better. And once they pass protocols, they’ll be they’ll be ready to go with us.”

Haniger posted a video clip on Twitter of a man trying to get through an iron gate that was screaming “Let me in!!!”

To be reinstated, a player or coach must have negative COVID tests on consecutive days and be cleared by a team physician.