An All-Star Game lacking All-Star names? Or an All-Star Game filled with future All-Star fame?

This likely comes down to one’s interpretation of the glass’s fluid levels, but it’s hard to deny the following: The 2023 midsummer classic has an established-superstar problem. As in … there just aren’t many of them.

The operative word here, of course, is established. Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., for instance, is putting together one of the better offensive seasons we’ve seen in years and has a wins above replacement mark of 5. But is he someone a casual sports fans would list if you asked them to name 10 active MLB players?

Rays shortstop Wander Franco would likely finish second in the American League MVP voting if the season ended today given his defensive wizardry and base-stealing prowess. But would anybody stop and ask to take a picture with him if he walked into Ray’s Boathouse?

No doubt the star of all stars — Angels pitcher/slugger/one-in-a-century talent Shohei Ohtani — would play Tuesday night in T-Mobile Park. But the game’s other preeminent names? Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw, Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander? The surefire Hall of Famers that have been mainstays in this event? They’ll contribute no more to the box score than Ken Griffey Jr. or Ichiro.

Part of this is because of health. Judge (fifth ASG) and Trout (11th) were voted in as AL starters but didn’t play because of injuries. Kershaw (10th ASG) was picked as a reserve before going on the injured list with shoulder soreness.

But with age comes injury risk, as the 40-year-old Verlander (nine ASG appearances) can attest to with the muscle tear that delayed the start to his season. And then there’s three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star Scherzer, who has underperformed this year — as is the case for the two-time NL MVP winner and seven-time All-Star Harper.

There were 16 Hall of Famers in the 1979 All-Star Game in the Kingdome. There were 10 (going on 12 with Ichiro and Albert Pujols) in the 2001 game at then Safeco Field, which included Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa.

If every player active in Tuesday’s ASG careers ended this week, how many would be on their way to Cooperstown? Maybe the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts?

But the bigger question is how much of this really matters. Today’s up-and-comers are tomorrow’s premier attractions. Should we really make anything out of the scant number of “household names”?

No, said Texas shortstop Marcus Semien.

“It’s definitely not a lack of star power. Talent is through the roof,” the 32-year-old Semien said. “Younger players are learning things a lot quicker than maybe I did. Technology is better, and they’re obviously talking to the right people and learning ‘What do I need to get here quicker?'”

Among players 25-and-under playing Tuesday are Acuna (25), Franco (22), Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (22), Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (24), Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (25), Padres left fielder Juan Soto, White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr., Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (25) and Diamondbacks outfielder (and Seattle native) Corbin Carroll.

Twenty-six-year-old Marlins second baseman Luis Arreáz (.383) is the biggest threat to hit .400 since Tony Gwynn hit .394 in the strike-shortened 1994 season. And the 29-year-old Ohtani has a chance (no, really) to retire as the greatest player of all time. Check back on this game in 25 years and there might be as many if not more HOFers than the previous ASGs in Seattle. But that’s a big TBD.

I asked Bichette about anyone who might be critical of the (relative) lack of famous faces participating Tuesday. His response?

“I would think that people saying that are casual fans,” Bichette said. “If you watch baseball, there are so many exciting players coming up that I personally am excited to watch this week. Fans are going to enjoy it.”

Added Red Sox closer and four-time All-Star Kenley Jansen, 35.

“Baseball is in a better place than when it used to be. There’s more competition. Obviously they’re doing something great.”

And finally, there was Kershaw, who met with reporters Monday despite not being on the active NL roster. Asked about some of the staples being out of action, the Dodgers southpaw asserted that this was a temporary issue. He mentioned how Trout and Judge would be playing if not for injuries, and added that Verlander and Scherzer missed some time earlier in the year.

“You still have [Yankees pitcher] Gerrit Cole starting the game. I don’t think you can run the old guard out just yet,” Kershaw said. “There are still a lot of veteran names here, a lot of big names that can play well. It just so happens they don’t get to play this year, but I still think it’s fun to see those guys play.”

Who knows whether this is a true changing of the guard. But Tuesday’s game is a change from what most All-Star fans are used to.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though. Still lots for attendees to look forward to Tuesday, and even more for them to look forward to in the years to come.