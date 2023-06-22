NEW YORK — The finalists for the 2023 MLB All-Star ballot have been decided based on fan voting, and as expected, the Mariners didn’t have player among the group despite being the host for the Midsummer Classic.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon on MLB Network.

Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of the Angels were the top vote-getters in their respective leagues during the first phase of voting. It earns them an automatic spot in the starting lineup, bypassing the second phase of voting.

Acuña led all of MLB with 3,082,600 total votes. He’s been the top vote-getter in the National League the last three seasons. Ohtani picked up 2,646,307 votes and will start as the DH for the American League for a third straight year.

While the Mariners didn’t have a player with enough votes to be a finalist, which isn’t surprising, there is some local representation for the second phase of voting.

Seattle native and former Lakeside standout Corbin Carroll, who is putting together a brilliant rookie season with the Diamondbacks, is one of six outfield finalists in the NL.

Advertising

Carroll, who turns 23 in August, was a first-round pick (16th overall) by Arizona in 2018.

In 72 games this season, Carroll has a .298/.381/.581 slash line with 19 doubles, three triples, 16 homers, 40 RBI and 21 stolen bases. Carroll’s 3.7 WAR (Baseball-Reference) is the highest among all NL position players. He’s the early favorite to win the NL rookie of the year award.

The second phase of voting, which begins Monday at 9 a.m. PT, is available exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com/vote, all 30 teams’ websites, the MLB app and the MLB Ballpark app. Fans can vote once per day during a four-day window that ends June 29 at 9 a.m. The winners will be announced at 4 p.m. on ESPN that day. All voting is reset for Phase 2.

The finalists, with Phase 1 vote totals included:

American League

Catcher

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles (1,291,399): Bidding for his first career All-Star appearance and attempting to become the first Orioles backstop to win a fan election since Matt Wieters in 2009.

Bidding for his first career All-Star appearance and attempting to become the first Orioles backstop to win a fan election since Matt Wieters in 2009. Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers (969,250): Vying for his first career All-Star appearance; would become the third Rangers catcher to win a fan election, joining Hall of Famer Iván Rodríguez (1993-2001) and Mike Napoli (2012).

First Base

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (1,632,519): The 2021 Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP is seeking his third All-Star selection and third straight starting assignment; would become first AL first baseman with three consecutive fan elections since Hall of Famer Frank Thomas (1994-96).

The 2021 Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP is seeking his third All-Star selection and third straight starting assignment; would become first AL first baseman with three consecutive fan elections since Hall of Famer Frank Thomas (1994-96). Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays (1,567,748): Vying for his first career All-Star appearance; would become the first Rays first baseman to win a fan election and just the second infielder in franchise history, joining third baseman Evan Longoria (2009-10).

Second Base

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers (1,943,085): Attempting to claim his second fan election in three seasons after making his first All-Star roster with the starting assignment in 2021 while with Toronto; would become the third Rangers second baseman to claim a starting assignment, joining Julio Franco (1989) and Alfonso Soriano (2004).

Attempting to claim his second fan election in three seasons after making his first All-Star roster with the starting assignment in 2021 while with Toronto; would become the third Rangers second baseman to claim a starting assignment, joining Julio Franco (1989) and Alfonso Soriano (2004). Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays (1,030,308): Bidding for his third career All-Star selection (2019 and 2021) and his first fan-elected starting assignment; would become the second Blue Jays second baseman in three seasons to win a fan election following Semien’s election in 2021.

Third Base

Josh Jung, Texas Rangers (1,243,366): Vying for first career All-Star appearance; would join Adrián Beltré as the only Rangers third basemen in team history to garner a fan election; would become the first Rangers rookie in history to earn a starting assignment, and just the second Rangers position player to make the All-Star team as a rookie, joining his teammate Adolis García (2021).

Vying for first career All-Star appearance; would join Adrián Beltré as the only Rangers third basemen in team history to garner a fan election; would become the first Rangers rookie in history to earn a starting assignment, and just the second Rangers position player to make the All-Star team as a rookie, joining his teammate Adolis García (2021). Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays (1,218,397): Seeking his second career All-Star nod (2019) and first start; would become the second Blue Jays third baseman to win a fan election, joining Josh Donaldson during his 2015 AL MVP-winning season.

Shortstop

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays (2,101,523): An All-Star in 2021, would become Toronto’s first-ever shortstop to earn a fan-elected starting assignment.

An All-Star in 2021, would become Toronto’s first-ever shortstop to earn a fan-elected starting assignment. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers (1,287,023): A three-time All-Star (2016-17, 2022); would be the first Rangers shortstop to win a fan election since Alex Rodriguez claimed three straight (2001-03).

Outfield

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (2,095,328): Four-time All-Star bidding for his fifth starting assignment in six seasons; the 2022 overall leading vote-getter across baseball would become just the fourth Yankees player ever with at least five fan elections, joining Hall of Famers Derek Jeter (9) and Dave Winfield (7), as well as Alex Rodriguez (8).

Four-time All-Star bidding for his fifth starting assignment in six seasons; the 2022 overall leading vote-getter across baseball would become just the fourth Yankees player ever with at least five fan elections, joining Hall of Famers Derek Jeter (9) and Dave Winfield (7), as well as Alex Rodriguez (8). Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (1,604,762): Bidding for his 11th All-Star selection and 10th starting assignment; would become just the fourth player in AL history to earn 10 fan elections with one club, joining Hall of Famers Cal Ripken Jr. (Baltimore, 17), George Brett (Kansas City, 11) and Ken Griffey Jr. (Seattle, 10).

Bidding for his 11th All-Star selection and 10th starting assignment; would become just the fourth player in AL history to earn 10 fan elections with one club, joining Hall of Famers Cal Ripken Jr. (Baltimore, 17), George Brett (Kansas City, 11) and Ken Griffey Jr. (Seattle, 10). Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays (1,564,098): Vying for his first career All-Star appearance; would become just the second Rays outfielder ever to receive a fan-elected start, joining Carl Crawford (2010).

Vying for his first career All-Star appearance; would become just the second Rays outfielder ever to receive a fan-elected start, joining Carl Crawford (2010). Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros (1,453,698): An All-Star in 2022, aiming for his first career starting assignment; would join former teammates George Springer (2017, 2019) and Michael Brantley (2019) as the only Astros outfielders to earn fan-elected starts since César Cedeño in 1973.

An All-Star in 2022, aiming for his first career starting assignment; would join former teammates George Springer (2017, 2019) and Michael Brantley (2019) as the only Astros outfielders to earn fan-elected starts since César Cedeño in 1973. Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays (960,953): Three-time Gold Glove award winner bidding for his first career All-Star nod.

Three-time Gold Glove award winner bidding for his first career All-Star nod. Adolis García, Texas Rangers (880,711): An All-Star as a rookie in 2021, competing for his first career starting assignment; would become the first Rangers outfielder to garner an election since Josh Hamilton in 2012.

National League

Catcher

Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves (1,930,694): In his first season with the Braves, seeking his first All-Star selection; would be just the third Braves backstop to win a fan election, joining Javy Lopez (2003) and Brian McCann (2011).

In his first season with the Braves, seeking his first All-Star selection; would be just the third Braves backstop to win a fan election, joining Javy Lopez (2003) and Brian McCann (2011). Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers (1,139,905): Seeking first career All-Star selection; would become the third Dodgers catcher to earn a fan-elected starting assignment, joining Hall of Famer Mike Piazza (1994-97) and Russell Martin (2007).

First Base

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers (2,254,741): Aiming for his seventh All-Star bid overall; earned the start at three straight All-Star Games from 2018-21 (no game in 2020). A Dodgers first baseman has not won a fan election since Steve Garvey won seven straight from 1974-80.

Aiming for his seventh All-Star bid overall; earned the start at three straight All-Star Games from 2018-21 (no game in 2020). A Dodgers first baseman has not won a fan election since Steve Garvey won seven straight from 1974-80. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves (994,545): Bidding for his second career All-Star nod (2021) and first in the NL; would join Hall of Famer Hank Aaron (1973), Hall of Fame electee Fred McGriff (1995-96) and Freeman (2018-21) as Braves first basemen to earn a fan-elected start.

Second Base

Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins (1,464,802): An AL All-Star in 2022 with Minnesota, would become the second straight Marlins player to win a fan election at second base, following teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. last year. The 2022 AL batting champion is currently leading the majors with a .398 batting average.

An AL All-Star in 2022 with Minnesota, would become the second straight Marlins player to win a fan election at second base, following teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. last year. The 2022 AL batting champion is currently leading the majors with a .398 batting average. Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves (1,345,772): Seeking his third All-Star appearance (also 2018 and 2021) and first start; would join Marcus Giles (2003) and Dan Uggla (2012) as the only Braves second basemen in history to garner a fan election.

Third Base

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals (1,327,255): Trying for his eighth All-Star selection and fifth fan election; earned the start in four straight Midsummer Classics from 2017-21; would match David Wright for the second-most fan elections by an NL third baseman, behind only Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt (9).

Trying for his eighth All-Star selection and fifth fan election; earned the start in four straight Midsummer Classics from 2017-21; would match David Wright for the second-most fan elections by an NL third baseman, behind only Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt (9). Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves (1,218,573): Seeking his second All-Star appearance (2022) and trying to become the third Braves third baseman to win a fan election, joining Terry Pendleton (1992) and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones (1998, 2000-01, 2008).

Shortstop

Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves (1,675,037): Aiming for his first All-Star nod and to become just the second Atlanta shortstop to draw a fan-elected start, joining Walt Weiss (1998).

Aiming for his first All-Star nod and to become just the second Atlanta shortstop to draw a fan-elected start, joining Walt Weiss (1998). Francisco Lindor, New York Mets (669,597): Four-time All-Star hoping for his first starting assignment and to become the third Mets shortstop to receive it, joining Bud Harrelson (1971) and Jose Reyes (2006-07, 2011).

Designated Hitter

J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers (1,153,927): Five-time All-Star in the AL, drew the start in 2018 at DH with Boston; would become just the second NL fan-elected designated hitter in history after DH voting was introduced in 2022.

Five-time All-Star in the AL, drew the start in 2018 at DH with Boston; would become just the second NL fan-elected designated hitter in history after DH voting was introduced in 2022. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies (980,191): Aiming for his eighth All-Star bid and seventh starting assignment; claimed the starting DH spot at the 2022 Midsummer Classic; would join Hall of Famers Ozzie Smith (12), Tony Gwynn (11), Johnny Bench (10), Ryne Sandberg (9), Mike Schmidt (9), Joe Morgan (7) and Mike Piazza (7), as well as Barry Bonds (12) and Steve Garvey (7) as NL players to gain at least seven fan elections.

Outfield