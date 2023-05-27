Was it affirmation for himself and the Mariners, who have waited for their best player to start playing like their best player?

Was it reassurance to an anxious fan base that had grown accustomed to its smiling superstar providing so much so often?

Or maybe it was a warning to opposing teams and pitchers about what to expect in the days and games ahead.

“Julio Rodriguez is starting to heat up as the weather is heating up, which is a really good sign for us,” manager Scott Servais said with a smile.

After getting off to a slow start in the first weeks of the season and struggling even more as April turned to May, losing his spot atop the order, Rodriguez has worked his way back to looking and producing more like the player that captivated a fan base and won the American League rookie of the year last season.

Rodriguez went 2 for 4 with an RBI double and a run scored in the Mariners’ 5-0 victory over the Pirates on a sun-drenched Saturday afternoon.

Advertising

He might’ve had three hits and another run driven in if not for Ke’Bryan Hayes lunging grab of his line drive down the third baseline, which had 102-mph exit velocity.

“But I really can’t say enough about where Julio is at right now,” Servais said. “We’re starting to see it come. We saw it last year about the same time. I’m really excited about what’s before him over the next few weeks.

On May 9, Rodriguez went 0 for 4 against the Rangers with three strikeouts. The next day, Servais moved him out of the leadoff spot, hoping to ease some of the pressure on him. It didn’t translate to immediate success. Baseball doesn’t usually work like that. Instead, Rodriguez had to grind through daily cage work, trying to refine his swing mechanics and reestablish his approach at the plate. His timing was off on his swing, and he was swinging too hard at too many pitches out of the strike zone.

“There’s been a lot of work put in,” Servais said. “His swing was a little messed up. His timing wasn’t good. There’s a lot of things going on. This is his second year and things never are like they are the first time you do something. The second time around the league knows you. You’ve got to make some adjustments along the way, and he is.”

Rodriguez has hits in each of his last six games with multiple hits in five of those games. In 26 plate appearances, he has a .480/.500/.760 slash line with 12 hits, including four doubles, a homer, six RBI and just five strikeouts.

Asked about the swing changes, a smiling Rodriguez put a finger to his lips.

Advertising

“I don’t talk about that,” he said.

But he was willing to talk about the process.

“It’s definitely paying off,” he said. “I feel like we all can see that. It’s been a lot of work. As I always say, I just feel like going through tough times is fun. It’s fun to be able to come out on top. It’s definitely been a lot of work with people close to me. I feel excited where things are heading to and I think things are trending in the right direction now.”

During his six-game hitting streak, Rodriguez’s average exit velocity on balls in play has been just over 98 mph. After popping out in his first at-bat (78.5 mph), his next three balls in play produced exit velocities of 109.4 mph (double), 101.5 mph (lineout) and 106.9 mph (single).

Part of the success has come from trying to refocus his approach on hitting the ball hard up the middle and to right-center. He admittedly got a little too aggressive in trying to pull pitches to left field, often resulting in ground ball outs.

“I feel like that’s where my strength lies,” he said. “I feel like that’s what I’m really good at, being able to drive the ball the other way. That’s what I’m doing, just sticking to my strengths and just playing my cards. I’m not trying to do too much and just be able to take what the game has given me right now.”

Servais was adamant that Rodriguez was surging even before his performance Saturday.

“The exit velocities have always been there with Julio,” Servais said pregame. “The timing is much better. He’s staying behind balls and that’s where you see the ball get in the air to the opposite field. The last two nights look were what we saw in the second half of last year.”

Advertising

There have been hints of it at times this season but nothing sustained.

“He’s hitting the ball differently,” Servais said. “He’s had stretches where he’s gotten his hits, but he’s hitting the ball in the air, he’s staying through the ball and the biggest thing he’s behind the ball and that’s why he’s always going to hit the ball hard. It’s just I prefer it’s hard in the air because it usually goes over the fence when he does. Everybody’s got all the answers to quick fixes and sometimes you’ve just got to work through it as a player. I definitely feel he’s about to get on one of those streaks.”

Rodriguez also showcased his speed in the seventh. He led off with a single, stole second with ease and then bounced to his feet and hustled to third as the throw down bounced into the outfield.

From there, Rodriguez scored on Eugenio Suarez’s sac fly to shallow center field. Most runners wouldn’t attempt to score, but Rodriguez didn’t hesitate. He was originally and incorrectly called out on his feet-first slide into home. But a replay review overturned the call. Servais said the slide was the smart baseball play. Rodriguez didn’t think of doing anything else.

“I was just thinking, score,” he said. “It was a really good throw. It was a bang-bang play, but I definitely thought that I got my foot in there. He was right in the middle of the base so there wasn’t anywhere else to go. I wasn’t afraid of hitting him. If he was going to stay there, I’m 225 pounds, he was going to feel the hit, too.”

A fifth run was important for many reasons.

“How can I help the team to create runs?” Rodriguez said. “To be able to steal a base and put myself in scoring position was definitely huge for me and huge for the team, too. To be able to do that at that point and basically take the grand slam for a tie out of the picture, it was really important. It’s gave our pitchers and our really good bullpen a little bit more cushion to work with.”