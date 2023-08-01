Here’s what the Mariners didn’t do on Tuesday, or the frantic few days that preceded it: Create a hole in their already problematic lineup by trading Teoscar Hernandez, Ty France, Eugenio Suarez and/or Tom Murphy, names that had infiltrated the rumor mills. Nor did they deal one of their seemingly bottomless supply of club-controlled young starters who are the envy of the industry.

Both of those decisions are to the benefit of the Mariners’ playoff hopes, which in the past week have been upgraded from a “Dumb and Dumber,” “so you’re saying there’s a chance” level to the more optimistic, “Maybe it could happen if they stay hot and get a few breaks … but it’s still a longshot.”

But here’s what they also didn’t do Tuesday, as the trade deadline passed with the Mariners swinging only a minor-league deal (emphasis on “minor”): They didn’t make the sort of dramatic offensive upgrade that would energize the clubhouse and fan base at a time when they are finally harnessing the momentum they’ve been seeking in vain all year.

The Mariners exited the trade deadline Tuesday having neither decimated their roster nor dramatically improved it — not unless the two young left-handed bats they acquired a day earlier turn into the dynamic offensive sparkplugs that have been so elusive.

You can study the numbers and scouting reports and make your own estimation of the odds of that. The fact that the Mariners had to sacrifice such an integral player as closer Paul Sewald to land infielder Josh Rojas and outfielder Dominic Canzone (as well as minor-league infielder Ryan Bliss) is partly testament to the fact that previous talent evaluations by the Mariners were damagingly misguided. Dipoto owned up to that in the wake of both Kolten Wong (designated for assignment) and AJ Pollock (traded to San Francisco) being moved off the team the past two days.

“Sometimes you just have to admit that you didn’t do a good job of filling the roster and go and try to solve it,” Dipoto said.

As it turned out, or at least as the Mariners spun it, there were no other impact bats to be had (an assessment borne out by fact that the vast majority of the deadline moves industry wide involved pitchers, already a Mariners strength). The M’s felt, in fact, they got two of the best in Rojas and Canzone (the latter particularly well regarded in scouting circles).

“We would have liked to have done more to help, but we did what we thought we should do,’’ Dipoto said. “I wish we could have been more aggressive. They gave us every reason to believe in them and be more aggressive. There just wasn’t a lot to be aggressive with.”

And so, here’s the crux of the matter: The Mariners face the final two months on the fringes of playoff contention — indeed, closer to a wild-card berth and with more momentum than they’ve had all year. But if they are to pull it off, the players who have been here all year will have to overcome the offensive deficiencies that got them into this mess in the first place; it’s not fair to expect Rojas and Canzone, one with negative WAR this season, the other with all of 15 major-league games to his credit, to be the saviors.

No, the spark will have to come from a slew of underachieving players, some of whom have only recently begun to come out of seasonlong slumbers and some of whom have fooled us all before with brief surges followed by frustrating regression.

They’ll have to do it at while manager Scott Servais attempts to piece together the back end of the bullpen in Sewald’s absence; while finessing the necessary innings from Bryce Miller and especially Bryan Woo as both approach their limits; and while Jarred Kelenic spends at least another month, most likely, recovering from his fit-of-anger foot injury.

“There really were no bats available, and our needs were on the offensive side,’’ Dipoto said. “So, we could have gone out there with a bag of money, and a ton of prospects, and we still couldn’t have really done a whole lot outside of what we did.”

If you still want to dream on the Mariners, you can start with the rotation of Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert (the source of trade rumors that Dipoto said never even progressed to the point of names being exchanged), Miller and Woo.

“Our pitching really can take us to the promised land. It’s that good,’’ Dipoto said. “Our pitching is good enough, more than good enough, that if we can find our way onto that dance floor, we can do some real damage, which is why we didn’t want to rob this team.”

To reach the promised land, the upswing of Julio Rodriguez over the past month will have to be accelerated, with many more of the sort of clutch hits that helped break open Monday’s win but have been glaringly scarce. As Servais said Tuesday, “For us to have a good offensive game, as you’ve seen, somewhere in the middle of it is usually Julio Rodriguez. … I’m hoping that we’re starting to see a hot streak from him. Because when that happens, we’re really dynamic offensively.”

The Mariners also would love to see more from Suarez and France, two streaky players in search of a streak. They listened on Hernandez, a pending free agent, but decided that it would hurt too much to watch him find his stroke with another team while they struggled to replace his bat, inconsistent as it has been.

“We didn’t want to send Teo off to help somebody else when we might be the team that needs that one win to get over the edge,’’ Dipoto said.

That’s the glass-half-full outlook for a team that has already spilled so much that its glass could also be deemed half-empty. The Mariners still have a fighting chance — but don’t expect it to be because of what happened at the trade deadline.