It was going to happen eventually. He wasn’t going to remain perfect even though he had been for the better part of three months.

And even though it was inevitable, it was still so stunning and unexpected, that you wonder how the pitcher or his team recovers in the moment.

But Edwin Diaz did, and his teammates did as well, with a little help from the Dodgers in a bizarre 5-4 extra-innings victory.

With the bases loaded and one out and Kyle Seager at the plate, reliever Dylan Floro balked after being bothered by Cameron Maybin at third base, forcing the game-winning run home.

Floro stood on the mound in disbelief. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts argued with first-base umpire Andy Fletcher, who made the call. And the Mariners? Well, they celebrated the gifted win like it had been a walk-off homer. They needed it after seeing Diaz finally seem human.

After converting his last 28 save opportunities and 47 of 50 in a stellar season, the Mariners closer finally had a hiccup in the situation he’s been absolutely stellar in this season — a one-run game. Diaz has closed out 24 games this season with no room for error.

Brought in to close out a one-run lead on Saturday night, Diaz retired the first hitter faced and quickly got ahead of left-hander slugger Max Muncy on three pitches. But the 1-2 count was worked full, which started the problems.

Not wanting to bring the go-ahead run to the plate by walking Muncy, Diaz didn’t give in, firing a 98-mph fastball at the bottom of the strike zone. Muncy was sitting on it, slamming a solo homer into the right-field seats. It left the outnumbered Mariners fans in the crowd of 43,264 deflated and the vocal Dodger fans in pandemonium. Diaz stood on the mound in disbelief.

Diaz came back to strike out Yasiel Puig and Joc Pederson to end the inning.

That Diaz only had a one-run lead to work with was the product of another unexpected failure the inning before.

Reliever Alex Colome, who came into the game riding a streak of 20 scoreless innings, served up a solo homer to Justin Turner and a mammoth solo homer to Cody Bellinger off the facade of the upper deck in deep right field. A 4-1 lead had been reduced to the slimmest of margins.

The Mariners offense was also at fault for the situation, failing to add on after scoring all four of its runs in the first inning off Dodgers starter Rich Hill.

Nelson Cruz dumped in an RBI single and Seager followed with three-run homer deep into right field for a 4-1 lead. The Mariners did little against Hill or the Dodgers bullpen in the innings that followed.

Seager has racked up seven consecutive seasons with 20 homers or more. It was also his sixth homer of the season vs. left-handed pitching, second-most in baseball for a left-hander hitter.

Even better than the result was the swing. Seager got on a fastball from Hill, pulled it hard to right field. It’s something that has waned in his search to beat the constant shifting by opposing defenses.

But the offense ended after that despite plenty of traffic on the bases. Hill pitched six innings, allowing just the four runs on four hits with five walks and eight strikeouts.

Mariners starter Erasmo Ramirez pitched five pitch-filled innings, allowing one run on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts. The one run came in the first inning on an RBI single that could’ve been avoided if Seager had turned a routine double play earlier in the frame. He atoned for the mistake with the homer in the bottom of the inning and made two outstanding defensive plays later in the game.

Seattle got an inning of scoreless relief work from Nick Vincent and Zach Duke to keep the lead at 4-1 before Colome’s struggles in the eighth.