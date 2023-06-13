During their days playing together at tiny Elon University in North Carolina, Ty Adcock and George Kirby talked about potentially playing together in professional baseball.

And here they are, together again pitching for the Mariners.

“We talk about Elon being a Seattle pipeline,” Adcock said. “That’s been the running joke for the past couple years.”

The Mariners drafted Kirby in the first round of the 2019, then took Adcock that same year in the eighth round. Not coincidentally, the Mariners then hired Elon’s pitching coach, Sean McGrath, to be one of their minor-league pitching coordinators. (McGrath left the organization at the end of last year to coach at the University of Iowa.)

Kirby, the Mariners’ starter Tuesday night against Miami, has established himself as a stable in Seattle’s rotation.

Adcock is now getting his chance to establish himself in Seattle’s bullpen. Called up from Class AA Arkansas, he made his major-league debut against the Marlins on Monday, pitching two scoreless innings after taking the mound in the seventh inning following a hectic travel day that took him from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Seattle, with a two-plus-hour flight delay in Dallas.

“You can’t create that same kind of adrenaline that you get on this field, compared to Arkansas or anything like that,” Adcock said Tuesday afternoon. “Needless to say, it was pumping through me pretty hard.”

Adcock, a 6-foot right-hander, didn’t arrive at the T-Mobile Park until a couple hours before the start of the game Monday. He threw on a uniform, met with manager Scott Servais, introduced himself to the various clubhouse attendants and staffers, and then went through his rigorous pregame warming routine.

By the seventh inning, he took the mound for the first time as a major-leaguer. His wife and parents had flown in from North Carolina to watch his debut in person.

He threw a first-pitch fastball to Miami’s Garrett Cooper, who hit a hard ground ball to J.P. Crawford for the first out.

An inning later, Adcock got Luis Arraez, MLB’s leading hitter, to ground out to end the eighth inning.

“I knew I was probably going to be in there if we were in a good situation for me … and I felt comfortable. It didn’t feel too foreign on the mound for me,” he said. “I try to simplify things on the mound with my stuff. I try to trust my pitches with everything I got and then just attack the hitter.”

The 26-year-old Adcock became the second pitcher in Mariners history to toss two scoreless innings without allowing a base runner in his MLB debut, joining Mayckol Guaipe on June 1, 2015.

“It all came together for him. Good for him,” Servais said. “He’ll get other opportunities here as we move forward. … Not much experience pitching professional baseball, and that’s OK, too. Part of what we do here is we’ve got to keep developing at the major-league level and he’s going continue to learn a lot here. He’ll get more opportunities, for sure.”

As a senior at Elon, Adcock was a two-way player. As a right fielder, he led the team in 2019 in home runs (12) and RBI (56). He was also the team’s closer, posting a 4-1 record with nine saves and a 2.32 earned-run average in 31 innings pitched.

It was late in his senior season that Adcock started to feel discomfort in his pitching shoulder. After being drafted, he was diagnosed with a shoulder impingement, and the Mariners shut him down for the rest of that summer in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic then wiped out the 2020 minor-league season, and when Adcock made his first outing of spring training in 2021 he promptly tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, requiring season-ending Tommy John surgery.

After the grueling rehab process, Adcock finally made his professional debut with the Mariners’ rookie-ball club in 2022.

“Anyone who has been through the TJ rehab, they know how difficult it is,” he said. “ … I’m just super grateful that I came out the other side with the same stuff I had, and maybe even a little bit better. I just credit that to the hard work that I put in every single day in Arizona and just trying to stack quality days on top of each other, instead of trying to look too far ahead.”

He had to wait almost three full years to throw his first professional pitch, but Adcock rose quickly through the system this season.

After opening the season in High-A Everett, he earned promotion to Arkansas in early May, and then got the call up to the big leagues Sunday after the Mariners learned Penn Murfee would need another stint on the injured list with right elbow inflammation.

“To me, when you love (the process) so much, it’s everything. Like, it’s the world to me,” Adcock said. “I love to suffer, as long as I’m chasing my goal.”