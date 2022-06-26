ANAHEIM, Calif. — There was more than just a fight at Angel Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After a wild brawl in the second inning that delayed the contest for 18 minutes and led to eight ejections, there was a baseball game to finish.

And for the first time on this road trip, it ended without the Mariners celebrating.

The Angels, shut down for six innings by Marco Gonzales, broke through for two runs in the seventh against the left-hander and defeated the Mariners 2-1, snapping their season-best five-game winning streak.

“Obviously, we had a really good road trip, to win five out of six and hoping for a sweep today,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “I thought Marco threw the ball really well.”

Gonzales didn’t let the fight take away from his focus, allowing no runs until Luis Rengifo hit a solo homer leading off the seventh. After a walk to Monte Harrison, Gonzales was replaced by Andres Munoz.

A two-out single by David MacKinnon brought home the go-ahead run.

Jose Suarez, who was replaced as the Angels starter by opener by Andrew Wantz — apparently to retaliate for a pitch that nearly hit Mike Trout on Saturday — was also sharp when he entered the game after the brawl.

Of course, he was facing a Mariners lineup that was missing three key players because of ejections.

“Three of our better hitters departed from the game and that made it challenging, but Suarez threw the ball really well too,” Servais said.

The Mariners finally broke through in the sixth when Abraham Toro, inserted into the game because J.P. Crawford was ejected, hit a homer into the Mariners bullpen in left field.

That gave the Mariners a brief lead, but it did not hold up.

Gonzales allowed two runs in six-plus innings on five hits and four walks. Suarez was just a bit better, allowing one run in six innings.

He was hoping to get a win on daughter Grace’s first birthday. He pitched well enough to win on most days.

“I was just trying to pitch with confidence and do my part,” Gonzales said.

“They got the big hit in the end and we weren’t quite able to pull off the sweep,” Servais said.