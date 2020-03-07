A’s 8, Mariners 4 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

With scheduled starter Kendall Graveman dealing with the flu, Seattle was forced to use a myriad of relievers in the game. But the Mariners viewed it as an opportunity to get them some multi-inning work. Right-hander Zac Grotz pitched two scoreless innings, but the relievers after him struggled. Taylor Guilbeau gave up three runs over 1 1/3 innings pitched, including a home run. His replacement, Brandon Brennan, gave up a run over 1 2/3 innings pitched. And it continued to snowball. Dan Altavilla gave up three runs on four hits, including a pair of homers, while Jack Anderson also gave up a homer.

The only relievers to pitch scoreless innings were right-handers Yoshihisa Hirano and Penn Murfee.

Offensively, Seattle was led by Tom Murphy’s two-run homer with Cal Raleigh and Jose Marmolejos chipping in with run-scoring hits.

Player of the game

Tim Lopes continues to show he’d be a strong bat off the bench for the Mariners, notching two more hits while playing an error-free left field. For the spring, Lopes is batting .500 with 10 hits in 20 at-bats, including five doubles and seven RBI.

Quotable

“A lot different outcome than last night. Our pitching wasn’t quite as sharp today. I thought Grotz threw the ball really well, but some of our other bullpen guys weren’t quite as sharp. Altavilla was in the strike zone a ton today, but they got a couple balls up in the wind and it didn’t work out so well.” –Mariners manager Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners travel to Scottsdale on Sunday to face the San Francisco Giants. Left-hander Justus Sheffield will get the start for Seattle with right-handers Sam Delaplane, Carl Edwards Jr. and Gerson Bautista and lefty Manny Banuelos also scheduled to pitch. The Giants will start right-hander Jeff Samardzija. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Pacific. The game will be broadcast live on mariners.com and ESPN 710-AM. It will also be televised on MLB.TV.

