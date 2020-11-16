After making it through roughly seven weeks of workouts and games in the Arizona Instructional League without a positive test for COVID-19, the Mariners have shut down their complex and canceled their final two games after two people in the facility tested positive late last week.

The organization released an update about the situation Monday:

“Following our health and safety protocols, we conducted contact tracing and follow-up testing with all players and staff in Peoria. There were no other positive results, and one of the two previous positives had two subsequent negative results. The other individual who tested positive is isolating and following medical guidance.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the club closed the Peoria facility and cancelled the final two Development Games scheduled for this fall.”

With COVID-19 canceling the minor-league season and the Arizona Fall League, the Mariners, Royals, Padres and Rangers opted to take part in an instructional league to offset some of the lost games. Seattle sent 40 players to their complex to participate in the league as well as high-performance training. The group included outfielder Julio Rodriguez, the team’s top prospect and one of the top 10 prospects in baseball, along with all six players selected in the 2020 MLB draft, including No. 6 overall pick Emerson Hancock.

Rodriguez, who suffered a fractured wrist during summer camp workouts, left the complex in the first week in November to report to the Escogido Del Leones — the team he’ll play with this winter in the Dominican League. In their season opener on Sunday night, Rodriguez went 1 for 4 with a single and three strikeouts in an 8-3 loss.

Besides players participating in the Arizona Instructional League, several of the players on the Mariners’ 40-man roster, including J.P. Crawford and Evan White, live in the Phoenix area and work out at the complex multiple times per week.