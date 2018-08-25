The score was tied at 5 in the bottom of the eighth before Law delivered his clutch hit in the 8-5 victory over El Paso in a Pacific Coast League game.

Adam Law’s bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the eighth inning snapped a tie and the Tacoma Rainiers went on to beat the visiting El Paso Chihuahuas 8-5 in a Pacific Coast League baseball game Saturday night.

Tacoma tied the score at 5 in the bottom of the seventh when catcher David Freitas hit a solo home run.

Rainiers starter Bryan Evans gave up two runs on four hits in six innings, striking out seven.

AT HOPS 4, AQUASOX 3

Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-run, two-out home run for Hillsboro in the fifth inning of the Northwest League game. Troy Dixon had two hits and an RBI for Everett.

