The score was tied at 5 in the bottom of the eighth before Law delivered his clutch hit in the 8-5 victory over El Paso in a Pacific Coast League game.
Adam Law’s bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the eighth inning snapped a tie and the Tacoma Rainiers went on to beat the visiting El Paso Chihuahuas 8-5 in a Pacific Coast League baseball game Saturday night.
Tacoma tied the score at 5 in the bottom of the seventh when catcher David Freitas hit a solo home run.
Rainiers starter Bryan Evans gave up two runs on four hits in six innings, striking out seven.
AT HOPS 4, AQUASOX 3
Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-run, two-out home run for Hillsboro in the fifth inning of the Northwest League game. Troy Dixon had two hits and an RBI for Everett.
