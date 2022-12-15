From a statistical and financial standpoint, Adam Frazier’s 2022 season didn’t meet his expectations.

But from a purely baseball perspective, the versatile infielder got to be a part of the Mariners’ magical season that included the team’s first playoff appearance since 2001 and a postseason run that featured Frazier, who was playing in his first postseason, getting the game-winning hit in a crazy comeback win over the Blue Jays that secured the wild-card series.

But that doesn’t pay too well on the free-agent market. And his hopes of a multiyear contract will have to wait for another year.

Per multiple reports Thursday, Frazier reached an agreement with the Baltimore Orioles on a one-year, $8 million contract.

Frazier, who turned 31 on Wednesday, was acquired last offseason in a trade with San Diego to be the Mariners’ everyday second baseman. He was coming off an All-Star season in 2021 where he posted a .305/.368/.411 slash line with 36 doubles, five triples, five homers, 43 RBI, 48 walks and 69 strikeouts playing for the Pirates and Padres.

Frazier couldn’t replicate his typical production — a .281/.344/.412 slash line in his first 665 games — for the Mariners.

He got off to a slow start and pressed to get back to his normal production which only made things worse.

Frazier finished the season with a .238/.301/.311 slash line in 156 games with 22 doubles, four triples, three homers, 42 RBI in 156 games. Excluding the shortened 2020 season, the batting average, on-base and slugging percentage were all career lows for Frazier.

Milone re-signs

Veteran left-hander Tommy Milone has signed a minor league contract to return to the Mariners organization.

Milone, who turns 36 in February, spent last season with the Mariners after signing a similar contract. He made 10 starts and one relief appearance for Class AAA Tacoma, posting a 3-1 record with 2.68 ERA. He was called up to be depth in the bullpen, making seven relief appearances and posting a 1-1 record with a 5.40 ERA.