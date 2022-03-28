PEORIA, Ariz. — So much has happened with the Seattle Mariners in the past month that a trade they made in November has gotten a little lost, or at least faded to the background.

But the Mariners acquiring All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres for a pair of minor leaguers could turn out to be a really big deal if he performs like the team expects.

“Good player. All-Star. Very short swing,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said of his new second baseman, who is hitting .462 this spring (6 of 13). “He has about as simple of a swing as you can get and that is why he is as consistent as he is. He’s a line-drive, spray-around-the-field hitter and we’ve seen that. His at-bats the last couple of games have been really good. He’s not going to swing and miss a lot. He will put the ball in play and makes things happen. He is a solid player.”

Frazier, who played at Mississippi State, was consistently good in his first five seasons in the big leagues, all with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The performance level took a big leap forward in the first half of last season, earning him his first selection to the All-Star Game. He was hitting .324 with an OPS of .836 in 386 at-bats when the Pirates traded him to the San Diego Padres at the trading deadline.

The Mariners thought they were close to striking a deal with Pittsburgh for Frazier, but the Padres got him instead. Frazier’s numbers dropped with the Padres (hitting. 267 with a .665 OPS), and Seattle got him in the offseason for reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier.

“It was a good pickup for us, and he’s going to be a big part of our offense,” Servais said.

Frazier said he is enjoying his first spring training with a team other than the Pirates.

“It has been good, just really getting to know the guys and getting the work in,” Frazier said. “It’s pretty laid back. Just try to get your work in, try and help others out and get to know each other. And that’s it, really.”

Frazier is versatile and played more in the outfield than he did at second base in his first three seasons with Pittsburgh before switching primarily to second base while still moving around some.

Servais said the Mariners have several players who can move around, meaning Frazier will likely be able to settle in at second base. Frazier said he would be happy if that is the case and it would be a change for Seattle, which used seven players at second base last season.

“I feel most comfortable there,” Frazier said of second base. “Staying in one position is easier than bouncing around, for sure.”

Frazier said he had gotten off to slow starts before last season, but said “something clicked” last spring.

“I was able to keep that feeling, and I guess that’s it,” he said. “I didn’t really change a whole lot. The approach stayed the same. But I did a better job of taking it one pitch at a time and minimizing the valleys.”

That is the type of approach the Mariners are counting on from one of the team’s veterans, who has been impressed with his new organization.

“There is a lot of great communication in the clubhouse and that is always a good sign,” Frazier said. “Guys enjoy being around each other, so there is a good culture and good camaraderie already. In the past, the best teams I have been on were the closest teams. Usually, that leads to more wins.

“I think a lot of guys are hungry from getting so close last year and getting a little taste of some playoff atmosphere going into the last couple of weeks of the season. I think that had a lot of carry-over of bringing positive energy to the team.”

Frazier said he has not set any individual goals for the season.

“I am going to take it one day at a time, and I found that when I’ve been the most successful is when I’ve done that,” he said. “When you get all caught up in the numbers and stuff like that, then you’re chasing (stats) all year and that leads to bad things.”

Frazier said that was the approach he took last year. The results speak for themselves.

“Being an All-Star was a lifelong goal and dream and I made that happen, and hopefully I can make that happen again,” Frazier said. “If that’s the case, I’ll be doing a good job for the team. So I don’t want to get caught up in all (the numbers). Just go out and play hard.”