A day after scoring a season-high 18 runs, the visiting Tacoma Rainiers gave up a season-worst 25 runs to the Reno Aces in a 25-8 loss on Monday.

The Aces hit 10 home runs in the rubber match of the five-game series. Yasmany Tomas hit four homers, going 5 for 6 with eight RBI, and Matt Szczur hit for the cycle.

Shed Long was 3 for 5 for the Raniiers, and Ryan Court was 2 for 4 with three RBI.

Tacoma returns home to open a series with Fresno on Tuesday.