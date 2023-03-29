Spring training is finally over and meaningful baseball is nearly upon us as the Mariners embark on their most-anticipated season in years.

A year after ending their 21-year playoff drought and taking the eventual champs to the wire in each of their three losses to the Astros in the ALDS, the sky is seemingly the limit for the M’s this year. Of course, any Mariners fan will recite the potential pitfalls associated with preseason hype. But unlike past years, you don’t need to squint too hard to see the glimmer of a World Series trophy in the distance.

The question is, does the national media think the same about Seattle’s squad? Before the games count for real, we took a look at what the national media’s expectations for the Mariners are. Here’s what they’re saying.

ESPN: 22 of 28 predict playoffs, 2 AL West titles, 3 World Series appearances

ESPN’s staff of 28 writers, analysts and writers are ultimately optimistic about the Mariners’ playoff chances, with 22 predicting they’ll reach the postseason. Only two pick them to win the AL West, though.

And while the Mariners aren’t picked to win the World Series, three people do predict they’ll represent the American League in the Fall Classic.

One pundit out of the 28 also picked Julio Rodriguez to win AL MVP.

David Schoenfield writes: “(1) The starting rotation is strong and deep, and they have Luis Castillo the entire season. (2) They upgraded at positions that were offensive black holes last season (Teoscar Hernandez, Kolten Wong). (3) The bullpen is good. (4) Jarred Kelenic is — gasp! — figuring things out. (5) Cal Raleigh is going to hit 35 home runs. (6) Julio Rodriguez is a super-duper star.”

Yahoo Sports: 3 of 5 predict playoffs, 1 AL West title

Out of Yahoo Sports’ MLB team of five writers, the Mariners have one big fan.

Zach Crizer is one of the three who picked Seattle to make the playoffs and the only one of the five to pick them over the Astros to win the AL West. And he wasn’t done there, picking Luis Castillo to win the AL Cy Young award, Jarred Kelenic as the AL’s breakout hitter and George Kirby as the breakout pitcher in the AL.

Liz Roscher, who picked the Mariners to secure a wild-card spot, also selected Kirby as AL breakout pitcher.

The Athletic: 9.7% of staff predict World Series title

The Mariners have believers on The Athletic’s MLB staff, but it’s unclear exactly how many there are.

With 9.7% of the votes to win the World Series, though, Seattle comes in as the fifth-highest picked among all teams. And 12.9% of the staff picks the Mariners to win the AL West.

Sam Blum writes: For the Mariners, it comes down to the starting rotation. It’s a deep rotation with proven pitchers. Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert, Marco Gonzales and George Kirby make up arguably the best rotation in the game. The Mariners also have a superstar in Julio Rodríguez, and a generally decent offense.

David O’Brien writes: Seattle is a team on the rise, and additions of Teoscar Hernández and AJ Pollock will strengthen a lineup that could rank among MLB’s top 10. The rotation is young but promising, and the bullpen is outstanding. Still, Houston is a little too strong across the board to unseat this season.

Another (the same?) 9.7% pick the Mariners as the most underrated team in baseball, with Eno Sarris explaining:

The Mariners are a solid team all around that could really benefit from a couple young bats taking a step forward.

Yet again, 9.7% — it’s gotta be the same people at this point — pick Julio Rodriguez to be named AL MVP and 12.9% believe Luis Castillo will win AL Cy Young.

CBS Sports: 4 of 6 predict playoffs

Four of CBS Sports’ staff of six pundits pick the Mariners to make playoffs as one of the three AL wild cards.

Five Thirty Eight: 44% odds to make playoffs, 3% odds to win World Series

Five Thirty Eight’s projections give the Mariners 44% odds to reach the postseason, 17% to win the AL West and 3% odds to become world champions.

USA Today: 6 of 7 predict playoffs, 1 World Series title

USA Today’s staff is bullish on the Mariners with six of their seven pundits predicting a playoff appearance this season, all as wild cards.

None more so than Bobby Nightengale — not to be confused with Bob — who believes Seattle will win the World Series and Luis Castillo will be named AL Cy Young.

Jesse Yomtov also picked Julio Rodriguez to win AL MVP.

The Big Lead’s MLB The Show simulation: Mariners go 85-77, fourth in AL West

The Big Lead used “MLB The Show 23” to simulate and predict the 2023 season. The video game is not very optimistic about the Mariners, projecting them to go 85-77, good for fourth in the AL West.

FanGraphs: Mariners go 83-79, 40.6% odds to make playoffs

FanGraphs creates an overall team quality metric to project the Mariners will go 83-79 with 40.6% odds to make the playoffs.