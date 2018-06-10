The Mariners needed a perfect throw from Mitch Haniger to nail the would-be tying run at the plate for the final out of their win over the Rays — only after a failed sliding/diving attempt to make the catch first.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mike Zunino had already ended one win in the series vs. the Rays with a throw. On Sunday, he ended another victory with a tag, securing a series win.

With the Mariners in the midst of another game being decided by the slimmest of margins, up 5-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, closer Edwin Diaz gave up a one-out single to Johnny Field, putting the tying run on first base. Diaz got the next hitter to line out weakly to shortstop.

With two outs, he got the hard-swinging, always-intense Carlos Gomez to hit a soft fly ball to right field.

With the Mariners playing deep to avoid extra-base hits, Mitch Haniger had to make a long run and sliding/diving effort for the soft-hit ball.

“I was just trying to make the catch and then when I knew I wasn’t going to get to it, I just tried to keep it in front,” he said. “It kind of popped up on me.”

Haniger scrambled to his feet, mishandled the ball once and then missed it again as he tried to corral it.

Seeing that Rays third base coach Matt Quatraro decided to wave Field, who was running on contact with two outs, to try and score.

It proved to be a bad mistake.

Haniger had no idea where the runner was or if he was going. But he knew he was going to throw home regardless. He finally picked up the ball and unleashed a strong throw to home that bounced once on the fake turf of Tropicana Field and right into the glove of Zunino, who had enough time to eat a sandwich before tagging out Field.

“He put the throw right on the money,” Zunino said. “Once I had the ball I tried to get in front of the plate and put a tag on him. Hanny put it on a good one hop. It’s easy with the turf and the true hop is there.”

The play wasn’t as easy it seemed. Many catchers tend to get overanxious while waiting on the throw in to the plate and do something foolish.

“As a catcher, he has to make sure he catches the ball first,” Servais said. “You have a feel for where the runner is at and Z certainly did and he slowed it down, caught it, secured and made sure. That’s a big final out.”

A frustrating final out would be how the Rays described it.

“I saw (Haniger) on the ground and I thought, ‘ninth inning, two outs, good closer on the mound, good baserunner with speed, take a chance,” Quatraro said. “Obviously, it turned out to be bad judgment on my part. That’s the way the play turned out. He made a good throw and obviously, (Field) wasn’t close.”

Quatraro wouldn’t allow Field to take any criticism.

“No, he’s a great baserunner,” Quatraro said. “That was completely my decision. He did exactly what he should have done. We’ve seen it work out in the past. He runs the bases so hard that he’s made some tough plays and scored runs on them.”

The Rays are now 1-9 in their last 10 games, including five losses by one-run.

“Everything is magnified,” Quatraro said. “That’s the way the game ended so it’s super-magnified, but I take responsibility for that call. It didn’t turn out to be the right one. It’s tough to know whether you are going to get another hit to score off a guy like Diaz.”

Also…

*** Right-hander Dan Altavilla met with team doctors in Seattle on Sunday to go over the MRI on his right elbow. Servais said that Altavilla was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of the flexor mass in his forearm and will be out for an extended period of time.

*** Hisashi Iwakuma threw a 25-pitch live batting practice session at the team’s complex in Arizona. He’s scheduled to throw a bullpen session and another live BP session next week as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

*** Since May 28, Nelson Cruz, who homered for the second straight game, is batting .362 with a .446 on-base percentage, a .723 slugging percentage, two doubles, five homers and 12 RBI.