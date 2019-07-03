The Extra Innings podcast returns to provide some listening pleasure for the awful traffic you are going to endure for the Fourth of July holiday, which, judging by the fireworks being set off, seems to have started last night.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and venerable columnist Larry Stone have their usual, meandering discussion about all things Mariners, MLB baseball and life.

This episodes topics include:

The tragic death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs and how teams react to that situation

The selection of Daniel Vogelbach for the All-Star game and re-evaluating the trade that brought him to Seattle.

Should Vogelbach hit in the home run derby.

Analyzing trades too early and the inspired play of Ketel Marte

The interview with Mariners’ chairman John Stanton and the perception of the team

The idea of saving money now to spend later

Seattle’s play of late.

Besides SoundCloud, you can download and listen to the Extra Innings podcast on Stitcher, iTunes and Spotify.