Welcome to! After 10 long years, Edgar Martinez will be inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. To celebrate, we're bringing you a week's worth of stories, old and new, commemorating the Mariners legend.

Earlier this week, we asked for your favorite memories of Mariners legendary designated hitter Edgar Martinez as he prepares to enter the Hall of Fame on Sunday.

As columnist Larry Stone writes, Edgar touched nearly everybody along his path to Cooperstown. Here is a collection of fans’ favorite memories shared with us.

“The fan fest types of events don’t usually seem to bring out the super stars but back in ‘92 a 10 year old me was pretty darn pumped to be on the ‘field’ at the Dome when Edgar came up and took a photo with me. His ‘stache was fantastic! Every single account that I’ve ever heard about ‘Gar was that he always made time for people. So glad you’re taking your rightful place in baseball history, Edgar. And thank you for leading by example.” — Rob Seattle

“A lot of people have been saying their fondest memory was ‘the Double’ or the 1995 ALDS Game 4 grand slam. My fondest memory WAS from the night of the Double, but it was several minutes afterward. My friends and I were standing on the ramp near the southwest corner of the Kingdome, watching the crowd dispersing up and down Occidental Avenue after the game, and hearing the random whoops and cheers. After several minutes of this, a guy walks up behind me, pats me on the back (I was wearing my road ‘E. Martinez’ #11 jersey) and says, ‘Nice job, Edgar.’

“Edgar did such a great job that OTHER PEOPLE were praised for it.” — MisterB46

“I was with a friend at the Western Washington Fair in Puyallup in the early fall, and a Mariner coach in full uniform was taking questions at a booth. Edgar was still in AAA hitting in the .350’s and the M’s were struggling as a team. Edgar had been briefly up and down with the M’s and, in my view, had done well. I asked the coach why Martinez wasn’t in Seattle playing third base. His response: ‘We don’t think he can hit major league pitching with consistency’ or something like that. My friend and I looked at each other in stunned amazement. I answered, ‘You guys are crazy; he’s going to win a couple of Major League batting titles before it’s all over.’ His response: ‘No way.’ And now you know why the M’s were so bad for all those years.” — rightwingrick

“When discussing the Mariners, the two that always are front and foremost in my thoughts are Edgar and Dave Niehaus. Not based solely on their skills but their loyalty.

“My favorite Edgar at bat was from Game 4 of the 2001 Divisional Playoff versus Cleveland. The Mariners fresh off a 17-2 shellacking from the Indians the day before that put them in a must win situation in Game 4 at Jacobs field.

“Edgar gave the Mariners some breathing room in the top of the 9th inning by blasting a two run home run to put the Mariners up 6-2 (final). Indians pitcher Paul Shuey attempted to sneak a 94 mph fastball on the inside corner and Edgar responded with his text book ‘keep your hands in’ swing that soared high and deep, eventually landing on the walkway of the second deck just inside the foul pole. I believe very few of the greatest right handed hitters to play the game would have been able to strike the ball fair given the same pitch as many would have yanked it foul. Edgar would also single in a run and was walked twice in the Mariners 3-1 Game 5 series clincher the next day in Seattle.” — Ule Winner

“Every second he spent on the field was magic, (he’s not the greatest right handed hitter in baseball history for nothing) but my fondest memory will always be seeing him around the Eastside, at a restaurant in Kirkland, at Lincoln Square, with his lovely wife, with his kids and always he is a total gentleman to every person who approached him. He has such a quiet dignity and a true humility. He is a true great player but more importantly a great man. No one deserves to be in the Hall more than he does…except maybe Griff.” — DrKoob

“This is easy. My favorite is ‘The Double’ itself because I was there with my 8-year old son and I called the shot. We were sitting behind 3rd base. Cora got on base, and then Griffey. We were all standing up, and my son was standing on the seats so he could see. Edgar came up and I turned to my son and said: ‘Edgar hits more doubles than anyone. He’s going to hit a double, Griffey will score, and we’ll win the game.’ And then he did it. You can ask my now 31 year old son.” — eeyore

“His HR off Maddux in the ‘97 All Star game was impressive. The pitch was well inside but he managed to pull his hands in and get a good swing on it. This was Maddux at his height too, right in the midst of his peak run. He didn’t give up HRs either. Led the NL that year in fewest HRs allowed, and was top 3 from ’92-’98.” — 2TH