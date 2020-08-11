Perhaps the closed roof and climate-controlled atmosphere of the new Globe Life Field with its air conditioning and comfortable temperatures were just the thing to cool off the Mariners’ bats.

OK, that’s probably not really the reason. But a night after their best offensive showing this season with the Globe Life roof open and temps in the mid-90s, Seattle put together a tepid showing at the plate against a previously struggling starting pitcher and a cadre relievers in a disappointing 4-2 defeat against the Rangers.

The Mariners were trying to win a third consecutive game, and were sending their most successful pitcher, Marco Gonzales, to the mound to make the start while Texas was going with left-hander Mike Minor, who hasn’t been the same pitcher he was a year ago.

It couldn’t be have been set up better for success for the Mariners.

But baseball doesn’t believe in set-ups.

Gonzales wasn’t as sharp as normal, pitching just five inning and allowing four runs on seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts to fall to 2-2 on the season.

Minor, who was working on a limited pitch count after battling arm fatigue and looking shaky in his first three starts this season, pitched four scoreless innings and allowed just one hit with three walks and four strikeouts.

Advertising

The Mariners had a chance to shorten Minor’s outing significantly, starting in the first inning. With two outs, Kyle Lewis worked a walk and Kyle Seager reached on an infield single to pose a serious scoring threat and push Minor’s pitch count into the mid-20s. But Austin Nola’s eight-pitch battle and hard-hit groundball ended up in the glove of third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa for the third out of the inning.

Seattle threatened against Minor in the third inning with Tim Lopes working a leadoff walk and Dylan Moore drawing a one-out walk. But Minor retired Seattle’s two best hitters – the Kyles – striking out Lewis and getting Seager to pop out to shortstop.

Seattle’s two runs came in the fifth inning against reliever Nick Goody. J.P. Crawford drove in Dee Gordon with a run-scoring single and the Mariners scored another run on a throwing error by Elvis Andrus.

Editor’s note: The Times declined to send reporter Ryan Divish to Arlington, Texas for this game because of COVID-19 safety concerns.



