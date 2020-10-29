Kendall Graveman’s time as a free agent lasted just about 24 hours, which was probably a few hours more than expected.

A day after declining the $3.5 million club option for the 2021 season on Graveman’s contract, the Mariners announced they had re-signed Graveman to a one-year contract for 2021 with no options for 2022. The team did not disclose the contract details per club policy.

MLB sources said Graveman’s base salary for 2021 will be $1.5 million, which is $2 million less than the $3.5 million club option. But it will also include multiple performance bonuses and incentives based on his expected role as a reliever, including being on the active roster, innings pitched and games finished.

Graveman, 29, made two starts and nine relief appearances for Seattle in 2020, posting a 1-3 record with a 5.79 ERA with 15 strikeouts and eight walks in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

Signed in the offseason to be part of the starting rotation after missing the last two seasons due to elbow surgery, Graveman looked dominant during spring training and later in the summer camp after the baseball’s 3 1/2 month shutdown.

However in his two starts, he experienced neck discomfort as his pitch count and innings total would build. He was placed in the 10-day injured list with neck spasms but later disclosed in a video press conference that he’d been diagnosed with a benign bone tumor in his neck in 2019.

After visiting multiple specialists and being told there wasn’t an immediate surgical fix for the problem, but that he couldn’t cause further damage to the situation, Graveman returned to the Mariners as a reliever. Given that the neck issues arose as he started to fatigue, Graveman believed that the shorter outings as a reliever would allow him to pitch pain free.

In the nine relief appearances, he allowed runs in just two of them — one run vs. the Diamondbacks on Sept. 12 and three runs vs. the Giants on Sept. 17.

Per MLB Statcast, Graveman’s sinker averaged 94.8 mph, which was an increase from 2018’s 93.6 mph. Per Fangraphs, the pitch had a value of 2.1 in 2020 vs. minus-1.5 in 2018 and 0.3 in 2017.