Following the Mariners getting swept at Minute Maid Park over the weekend, the Extra Innings podcast returns to talk with a person who covers the most hated team in baseball — the Houston Astros.

Chandler Rome, a proud grad of Louisiana State University, joins this episode to talk about the team that the Mariners can’t seem to beat and aspire to be like in the future.

He is one of the few beat writers that is traveling with the team he covers. He discusses what it’s like and why he feels it is important to do so, particularly with the team he covers.

There is an extensive discussion about the sign-stealing controversy and how it all played it out, what it was like to cover it, how the Astros handled it, the fallout from it and the retaliation we are seeing.

Other topics include:

The pending free agency of multiple Astros players including George Springer, Michael Brantley, Yuli Gurriel and Lance McCullers Jr.

How the Astros treated Springer

The struggles of Jose Altuve

The arm issues of Justin Verlander

An assessment of the Mariners as a team

The future employment of manager A.J. Hinch

Baseball in the future

And of course, the possibility of college football.

Here’s Chandler’s Twitter, which you should follow. It’s a good mixture of snark and information. Here’s his work page at the Chronicle.

Also included in this episode is the audio of Kendall Graveman discussing the benign bone tumor in his neck and he will do going forward.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.