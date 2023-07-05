By

MLB All-Star Week is here, Seattle.

The best of the best in baseball take to the batter’s box and field at T-Mobile Park for the All-Star Game on July 11. But the party extends way past the diamond.

From details about every event — starting with the HBCU Swingman Classic on Friday night and including Monday’s Home Run Derby — to ballpark treats, how to have fun on a budget and navigating the busy city, we’ve got you covered across the board here at The Seattle Times.

Here’s where you can find everything you need to know about all the All-Star Game festivities.

The gates of T-Mobile Park Saturday afternoon in Seattle, Washington on July 1, 2023.

What you need to know for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle

The MLB All-Star Game in Seattle will be a culmination of five days of activities surrounding the game. Here is a look at what will take place.

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez signs autographs before the game against the Nationals Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Field in Seattle, Washington on June 28, 2023. The Nationals won 4-1.

Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez, George Kirby added to American League All-Star team

On Tuesday afternoon, MLB announced that Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez and right-handed pitcher George Kirby have been added to the American League All-Star team.

Stairs to Weller Street and King Street Station Saturday afternoon in Seattle, Washington on July 1, 2023.

How getting around Seattle will be different during All-Star Week

New street trees, transit greeters, taxi drop-off sites, congestion, and high parking fees await visitors to our Major League Baseball festivities.

The Seattle Great Wheel Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Settle. LO

Are Seattle’s iconic tourist attractions worth a visit? We tried out 5

If you’re in town for MLB All-Star Week, are sites like the Space Needle, Great Wheel and Pike Place Market worth the time and price of admission? Let’s help you decide.

“Bull Durham,” starring Tim Robbins and Kevin Costner. (MGM/TNS)

Great baseball movies and books in honor of MLB All-Star Week

Arts critic Moira Macdonald recommends a handful of movies and books that celebrate the game and art of baseball.

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez trots back into the dugout during the fourth inning. 224265

Yes, Julio Rodriguez hasn’t been at his best this season — but All-Star nod the right call

Major League Baseball putting Mariners star Julio Rodriguez on the American League All-Star team adds an allure that the Midsummer Classic needed.

A mural of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is one of eight murals of MLB players and eight murals of local fans recently installed in downtown Seattle ahead of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. (Luke Johnson / The Seattle Times)

The story behind Seattle monorail pillars’ MLB All-Star murals

Here’s how the murals of MLB players and local baseball fans came to be, and how local community members played a part in their creation.

Major League Baseball released images of the uniforms players will wear in the 2023 All-Star Game that will played at T-Mobile Park.

MLB unveils 2023 All-Star Game uniforms that ‘honor’ Seattle’s ‘natural beauty’

Major League Baseball unveiled the 2023 All-Star Game jerseys, which honor Seattle’s “natural beauty,” to be worn at T-Mobile Park.

Items available for sale at DJ’s Sportscards in Renton, shot Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The shop, which was founded in 1988, did well during the 2001 All-Star Game and hopes for a repeat in 2023. 224286

Renton memorabilia mecca braces for its second-ever All-Star rush

With everything from classic cards to decades-old Wheaties boxes, DJ’s Sportcards is hoping new and old fans are drawn in as the All-Star festivities approach.

One of the specials during All-Star week, Lil Woody’s garlic fry burger ($15) with beef patty, bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese and topped with garlic fries with garlic aioli. Sold at the Pen.

The Mariners roll out a new ballpark menu

With MLB bringing its All-Star Game festivities to T-Mobile Park this month, the Mariners bring you a new menu that includes items like Dungeness crab pizza.

American League All-Star slugger Ken Griffey, Jr., of the Seattle Mariners, hits during the Home Run Derby Monday, July 6, 1998, at Denver’s Coors Field. Griffey won the contest beating out Cleveland Indians’ Jim Thome in the final round. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser)

Mariners have left their mark on Home Run Derby — good and bad

The Mariners have put their distinct imprint on the Derby over the years, from Ken Griffey Jr.’s antics to last year’s breakout performance by Julio Rodriguez.

Felix Hernandez throws out the ceremonial first pitch as the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros for Game 3 of the American League Division Series Saturday October 15 2022 in Seattle. 221880 The Houston Astros played the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the American League Division Series Saturday, October 15, 2022 at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle, WA. 221867

Felix Hernandez headlines first group announced for MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game in Seattle

Headlining the group of former MLB players, current NBA players, actors, musicians and other avenues to reach celebrity status is Felix Hernandez.

Skye Saylor dumps the trash she collected Friday, June 23, 2023, as volunteers, organizers and small business owners meet up to clean the areas surrounding T-Mobile park in Seattle.

Hundreds clean up south downtown Seattle ahead of MLB All-Star Game

About 450 people volunteered Friday to clean up the neighborhoods around T-Mobile Park ahead of MLB All-Star Week July 7-11.

American League’s Julio Rodriguez, of the Seattle Mariners, reacts during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) CAMS172 CAMS172

Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez will participate in 2023 Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park

Julio Rodriguez wasn’t going to be shut out of baseball’s biggest party, particularly when it’s happening at his home field in the city he so proudly represents.

In the shadow of T-Mobile Park, the Mariners had a ribbon cutting announcing a new app-based ride share lot, Monday, June 26, 2923. Cutting the tape is Mariner’s majority owner John Stanton, and Carol Nelson, board chair of the Washington State public facilities district. Others in the photo are Mariners members and Seattle Public Facilities District members.. 224277

T-Mobile Park shakes up ride-sharing rules ahead of MLB All-Star Week

Ahead of 2023 MLB All-Star Week, the Mariners and the public improvement district for T-Mobile Park opened a lot to help centralize where people can get rides.

Seattle Times sports staff

