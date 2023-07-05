MLB All-Star Week is here, Seattle.
The best of the best in baseball take to the batter’s box and field at T-Mobile Park for the All-Star Game on July 11. But the party extends way past the diamond.
From details about every event — starting with the HBCU Swingman Classic on Friday night and including Monday’s Home Run Derby — to ballpark treats, how to have fun on a budget and navigating the busy city, we’ve got you covered across the board here at The Seattle Times.
Here’s where you can find everything you need to know about all the All-Star Game festivities.
What you need to know for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle
The MLB All-Star Game in Seattle will be a culmination of five days of activities surrounding the game. Here is a look at what will take place.
Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez, George Kirby added to American League All-Star team
On Tuesday afternoon, MLB announced that Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez and right-handed pitcher George Kirby have been added to the American League All-Star team.
How getting around Seattle will be different during All-Star Week
New street trees, transit greeters, taxi drop-off sites, congestion, and high parking fees await visitors to our Major League Baseball festivities.
Are Seattle’s iconic tourist attractions worth a visit? We tried out 5
If you’re in town for MLB All-Star Week, are sites like the Space Needle, Great Wheel and Pike Place Market worth the time and price of admission? Let’s help you decide.
Great baseball movies and books in honor of MLB All-Star Week
Arts critic Moira Macdonald recommends a handful of movies and books that celebrate the game and art of baseball.
Yes, Julio Rodriguez hasn’t been at his best this season — but All-Star nod the right call
Major League Baseball putting Mariners star Julio Rodriguez on the American League All-Star team adds an allure that the Midsummer Classic needed.
The story behind Seattle monorail pillars’ MLB All-Star murals
Here’s how the murals of MLB players and local baseball fans came to be, and how local community members played a part in their creation.
MLB unveils 2023 All-Star Game uniforms that ‘honor’ Seattle’s ‘natural beauty’
Major League Baseball unveiled the 2023 All-Star Game jerseys, which honor Seattle’s “natural beauty,” to be worn at T-Mobile Park.
Renton memorabilia mecca braces for its second-ever All-Star rush
With everything from classic cards to decades-old Wheaties boxes, DJ’s Sportcards is hoping new and old fans are drawn in as the All-Star festivities approach.
The Mariners roll out a new ballpark menu
With MLB bringing its All-Star Game festivities to T-Mobile Park this month, the Mariners bring you a new menu that includes items like Dungeness crab pizza.
Mariners have left their mark on Home Run Derby — good and bad
The Mariners have put their distinct imprint on the Derby over the years, from Ken Griffey Jr.’s antics to last year’s breakout performance by Julio Rodriguez.
Felix Hernandez headlines first group announced for MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game in Seattle
Headlining the group of former MLB players, current NBA players, actors, musicians and other avenues to reach celebrity status is Felix Hernandez.
Hundreds clean up south downtown Seattle ahead of MLB All-Star Game
About 450 people volunteered Friday to clean up the neighborhoods around T-Mobile Park ahead of MLB All-Star Week July 7-11.
Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez will participate in 2023 Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park
Julio Rodriguez wasn’t going to be shut out of baseball’s biggest party, particularly when it’s happening at his home field in the city he so proudly represents.
T-Mobile Park shakes up ride-sharing rules ahead of MLB All-Star Week
Ahead of 2023 MLB All-Star Week, the Mariners and the public improvement district for T-Mobile Park opened a lot to help centralize where people can get rides.
