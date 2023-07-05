MLB All-Star Week is here, Seattle.

The best of the best in baseball take to the batter’s box and field at T-Mobile Park for the All-Star Game on July 11. But the party extends way past the diamond.

From details about every event — starting with the HBCU Swingman Classic on Friday night and including Monday’s Home Run Derby — to ballpark treats, how to have fun on a budget and navigating the busy city, we’ve got you covered across the board here at The Seattle Times.

Here’s where you can find everything you need to know about all the All-Star Game festivities.