The remaining two players from the Mariners’ trade-deadline acquisitions — outfielder Cameron Maybin and right-handed reliever Adam Warren — were activated and played in Wednesday afternoon’s series finale against the Astros at Safeco Field.

To make room for the two newcomers, outfielder Ben Gamel and right-handed reliever Chasen Bradford were optioned to Class AAA Tacoma.

“Both of the guys have options and you have the right to send them to the minor leagues and you keep your depth, which is a really good thing,” manager Scott Servais said. “As you come down the stretch, if you have some injuries, you certainly have guys that you can go to and count on.”

Maybin didn’t want to wait the extra day to join the Mariners despite having every reason to do so. Nope, the veteran outfielder wasn’t going to miss a chance to play in a meaningful game for his new team. So on Tuesday, hours after being told he was traded to Seattle, he said his goodbyes to his wife and three kids, who were with him on the Marlins’ road trip in Atlanta, and boarded a flight to Sea-Tac.

He arrived after midnight. Wednesday afternoon, he was inserted into Seattle’s starting lineup in center field.

Maybin was 1 for 2 with a run scored and two walks.

“Sleep is overrated,” he said. “I wanted to make a point to get out of Atlanta as quick as I could to get out here and get in the lineup and meet my teammates and do whatever I can to help.”

It certainly garnered the respect of Servais.

“I appreciate Maybin getting over here,” Servais said. “He made a huge effort. He was on the road with his wife and three kids, and he basically gave them a kiss and jumped on an airplane to be here.”

Warren was admittedly surprised about having to pack up and move. He wasn’t expecting to be traded by Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

“We had to pack up our apartment and fly across the country with my family in the last day and a half,” he said. “It’s good to just finally be here. I was kind of shocked because we had just made a move in our bullpen. You feel like it was it for moves. And we had an off day and once you see Cashman’s name pop up on your phone, you know it’s not a good thing around this time of year. He’s not calling to say, ‘Hey.’ We didn’t see it coming. But being able to come to a contending team and being able to help these guys out is something we’re excited about.”

Warren pitched one scoreless inning Wednesday.

The decision to keep Heredia, who has struggled at the plate, as opposed to Gamel was curious at first. The reason to acquire Maybin was to replace Heredia as the everyday center fielder. But Servais and the Mariners wanted the positional flexibility that Heredia provided. The plan is to use him with Denard Span in a platoon in left field.

“Not everybody might agree with it. But when you are here and trying to make a lineup card and have pieces you can use throughout the game, the defensive flexibility that Heredia brings is valuable,” he said. “That being said, if you are running into stretch of right-handed starters coming down the pike, after 10 days are up, you may go get Ben Gamel.”

Span has hit left-handers well this season, posting a .270 batting average. But at age 34 and some lingering foot issues, the Mariners are using the platoon to keep him fresh.