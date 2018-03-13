PEORIA, Ariz. — It might not help Marco Gonzales for the next few days, but the Mariners can sleep a little easier now. Further tests showed that Gonzales suffered no breaks in his right hand after being struck by a line drive during his start Monday evening.

“He has a contusion,” manager Scott Servais said. “Contusion is an OK word. It’s better than break or fracture. We got lucky. He’s sore, but it’s not going to stop him from keeping his arm going. Hopefully, he should be good for his next start. He’s really sore.”

Gonzales arrived early Tuesday for more tests and treatment on the hand. He had it wrapped in ice and looked exhausted. The throbbing pain and quest to keep it elevated over night didn’t yield much in the way of sleep or rest.

Tuesday’s game Rockies 8, Mariners 7 at Salt River Fields Notable The Mariners squandered a solid outing by Rob Whalen and five-run lead going into the eighth inning in an 8-7 loss to the Rockies. Seattle also had Nelson Cruz (strained quad) and Andrew Romine (shoulder injury) leave the game. The Rockies scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth off reliever Art Warren, to cut the Mariners’ lead to 7-6. Dan Altavilla, who had been dominant all spring, gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs, Colorado’s Derrik Gibson dropped a line drive just in front of Chuck Taylor in left field. Taylor tried to make a tough sliding catch, but the ball dropped inches in front of him. Seattle had 14 hits with Mike Ford hitting a two-run double. Player of the game Whalen delivered an outstanding performance and has moved himself into consideration for the fifth spot in the rotation if Erasmo Ramirez isn’t ready to go. Whalen pitched five innings, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. “Strikeouts aren’t usually a part of my game so that’s nice to see, but they were just trying to be aggressive in the strike zone,” he said. Quotable “Awesome outing by Whalen, highlight of the day. He probably didn’t have his best stuff. He had a really good curveball. I thought the velocity was a tick back from what we’ve seen earlier in camp. But the curveball was outstanding.” — manager Scott Servais. On tap The Mariners return to Peoria Stadium to host San Francisco. Wednesday evening. Left-hander James Paxton will get the start for Seattle. Also scheduled to pitch are right-handers Dan Altavilla, David Phelps, Casey Lawrence and Mike Morin. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. The game will televised on Root Sports and broadcast on ESPN 710 and mariners.com. Ryan Divish

“It wasn’t a fun night,” he said. “I kept waking up. I was trying to keep it elevated. And apparently my pillows got harder because it felt like I kept banging it on things. I think I finally gave up after I woke up at 3 a.m. and just stayed awake.”

Regardless of his sleep deprivation, Gonzales is relieved that there isn’t a break. While the injury isn’t on his throwing hand, it would have been difficult to put a glove on with a cast on his hand. He’s wearing a soft cast/wrap on the hand to protect it and keep the swelling down.

Gonzales plans to maintain his throwing program despite the soreness in his hand. He’ll have someone catch the ball for him and then throw it, evoking a football and “Friday Night Lights” reference.

“I will be QB1 for a few days,” he said.

He still did his arm-strengthening routine and participated in all the stretching and running with the pitchers Tuesday.

Felix ‘feels good’ after ’pen session

Well, at least this time there was no chance of a hitter sending a rocket back at him. Kidding aside, Felix Hernandez and the Mariners needed Tuesday to go without hiccups, hangups or even hangnails for the sake of their injury-plagued starting rotation.

For the first time since taking a line drive off his right upper forearm on Feb. 26 against the Cubs, Felix Hernandez stepped back on a pitcher’s mound. With a black compression sleeve covering his forearm and biceps, Hernandez threw more than 20 pitches with an intensity and focus that was atypical of him at this point in spring. He was more game-like in his demeanor.

“Oh, yeah, I wanted to get good work in on this one,” he said. “And it feels good.”

Hernandez kept his overall effort level on his pitches controlled.

“It wasn’t 100 percent, but pretty good effort,” he said. “I feel fine. Bottom line, it feels really good. Everything was fine when I was throwing and I pounded the zone. Zero pain.”

Hernandez felt so good that he even worked his curveball and changeup. The initial plan was for it to be all fastballs.

“I’m told them, ‘I have to throw my curveball, I have to throw my curveball,’ ” he said. “I threw a few curveballs and a few changeups. No problems.”

So what’s next for Hernandez?

“I don’t know,” he said. “They want to see how I feel tomorrow. Then maybe two days and another bullpen and then back into games. …”

“I’m telling you, man,” he said, “I’ll be ready. I’ve done this before on purpose. I can do it like this. I only need a few games and I’ll be fine.”

Notes

• After playing the last two days, Ichiro got a day off on Tuesday.

• Asked again about the base­running gaffes on Monday night, Servais tried to find positives.

“I said it after the game. It’s the decision-making,” Servais said. “People can talk about it, ‘Well, how do you practice that play?’ Some things you can’t practice. There’s just a feel and decision-making on the bases. But it wasn’t good last night.”