PEORIA, Ariz — There were two outs in the ninth inning of a spring training game his team led 7-0 — about as meaningless as professional sports can get.

But facing a 2-2 count on Chris Carter of the Angels on Saturday, Mariner reliever David Phelps didn’t care that the result didn’t matter, his spot on the team long-since secure.

“I told myself ‘I can’t just lay a fastball in there,’’’ he said. “I tried to step on it a little bit more. But I didn’t throw it any different than I had ever thrown a fastball. It wanted to go, and it did.’’

What went was the ulnar collateral ligament in Phelps’ right elbow, an injury that will result in Phelps undergoing Tommy John surgery on Monday and his season coming to an all-too-sudden end.

“We are passionate about this game since the time we are probably 5 years old and then having to sit out for a full year is going to be tough,’’ Phelps said.

In fact, it means there’s a chance that Phelps has thrown his final pitch as a Mariner since he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

What it also means is the Mariners having to reconfigure their bullpen a little bit to adjust for the loss of a pitcher they hoped would be a shutdown late-inning setup man for closer Edwin Diaz.

Phelps was acquired last July in a trade with Florida. He pitched just 8.2 innings in 10 games while dealing with two separate elbow injuries, neither of which he said were related to the injury that happened Saturday.

A surgery to remove bone spurs in September he thought had fixed his issues and had him feeling as healthy as ever this spring.

While he had had a couple of rocky outings (he had a 9.00 earned run average in four innings in five games) he said he thought he was in regular season form during his last outing.

“I finally felt like I was locked in that last outing,’’ said Phelps, who threw one scoreless inning against the Angels. “I was throwing my fastball where I wanted to and the second-to-last pitch is when I felt something and then I threw another one (getting Carter to ground out) and that’s when it (went).’’

The Mariners added to their bullpen depth in the offseason with the signing of Juan Nicasio. And the return of Diaz and setup man Nick Vincent, lefty Marc Rzepczynski and the spring emergence of Dan Altavilla (12 strikeouts and two earned runs allowed in 8.2 innings) has Mariner manager Scott Servais still feeling good about the pen.

But the loss of Phelps takes out a pitcher with a proven track record and decreases the margin for error.

“It’s disappointing,’’ Servais said Thursday. “It’s a blow. That was one of the things I was excited about with our club that we put together this offseason was bringing the guys we had from last year back and adding Nicasio to it. Felt very good about the depth of the group.

“Fortunately for us we’ve had some guys step up this spring. I think Altavilla is one of those guys who has taken a nice step forward. It (the loss of Phelps) allows him to take on a little bit bigger role in our bullpen early in the season and I think he is certainly capable of doing that. But it’s a little bit of a blow, I’m not going to lie.’’

But otherwise, Servais resisted the idea that many roles will have to change much.

“A lot of it will come to matchups and what guys’ stuff matches best against that particular spot in the order,’’ he said. “Might be the seventh inning. Might be to get us out of a jam in the sixth. Could be the eighth. Kind of be floating a little bit on where those guys pitch. I think all of those guys are wired the right way.’’

Phelps, who will 32 in October, said he plans to return to Seattle following his surgery, which will be performed by famed Dr. James Andrews in Alabama, to undergo his rehab and stay close to the team.

“A couple of the guys that I have reached out to (who have had Tommy John surgery), say it’s all the same,’’ he said. “It’s a year off but you will come back stronger than you were. It’s great to hear, it’s another thing looking at that year ahead that you have. But work has never been a problem. I love this game. I love the grind that it entails. So this is just another step.’’