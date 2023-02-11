The Chicago Sky acquired Marina Mabrey as part of a four-team deal on Saturday with the New York Liberty, Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury.

The Sky, who lost Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Azura Stevens in free agency, also received the Mercury’s second-round draft pick next year.

“We cannot wait to welcome Marina into the Chicago Sky family,” Sky general manager and coach James Wade said. “Adding a player such as Marina who can play both guard positions, is a talented sharpshooter and gives her all every single game will all be vital for our team this year. We are looking forward to having her as a big addition to our roster.”

Mabrey averaged 12.8 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Wings since the team acquired her prior to the 2020 season. She had a career-best 13.6 points last season.

The Wings, who gave up Mabrey, received Diamond DeShields from Phoenix as well as Chicago’s first-round draft picks the next two seasons. Dallas also has the rights to swap first round picks with the Sky in 2025.

“Diamond DeShields has established herself as one of the premier wing players in the WNBA,” Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb said. “Her size, athleticism, ability to get to the rim and defensive acumen will make us a better basketball team. She also brings a wealth of playoff experience and a WNBA championship with her to Dallas that will ultimately aid us in our continued pursuit of a championship of our own.”

New York gave up 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere to Phoenix and received the rights to Leonie Fiebich from Chicago as well the Sky’s second-round pick next year.

“Michaela was integral in reinvigorating the Liberty team,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said. “Her contributions throughout the early parts of her career have been incredibly impressive. Mic brought unmatched energy and positivity, irrespective of her role, which speaks to her character and selflessness. She has a very bright future, and we wish her the absolute best in Phoenix, where she is poised to take on a larger role.”

The Liberty also have the chance to swap first-round picks with the Mercury in 2025.

Phoenix also received Chicago’s third-round pick next year as well as the Sky’s second round pick in 2025.

