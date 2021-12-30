LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nikola Maric scored a season-high 24 points and Arkansas-Little Rock topped Georgia Southern 78-66 on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.

CJ White scored 15 points for the Trojans (6-7), Marko Lukic scored 15 and had six rebounds and Isaiah Palermo had 12 points and six rebounds.

Prince Toyambi had 17 points for the Eagles (7-5), Elijah McCadden scored 15 and Andrei Savrasov scored 14.

___

___

