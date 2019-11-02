CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — CJ Marable crashed into the end zone in the final seconds of the game, then skirted around the left side for the 2-point conversion to give Coastal Carolina a 36-35 win over Troy on Saturday afternoon.

The Chanticleers fell short on the initial conversion try but Troy was called for pass interference in the end zone. Marable, who scored from the 3 for the touchdown, walked into the end zone on the next play for the victory.

The Trojans still had 30 seconds remaining but were thwarted on a pass-and-lateral play that fell far short.

It was the first Sun Belt Conference win this year for Coastal Carolina (4-4, 1-3).

Troy’s Kaylon Geiger went up high over the defender to pull down a 23-yard scoring strike in the end zone for a 35-28 lead with 8:34 remaining in the final quarter. The teams traded punts before the Chanticleers mounted their 11-play, 71-yard winning drive.

Bryce Carpenter threw for 285 yards and one score and Marable finished with 52 yards on 14 carries. Jaivon Heiligh caught 12 passes for 107 yards.

Kaleb Barker threw for 385 yards for Troy (3-5, 1-3) with Geiger hauling in 12 for 145 yards.