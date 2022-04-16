MONTREAL (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second span midway through the second period and had two assists in the Washington Capitals’ 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens 8-4 on Saturday night.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 47th of the season and Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway, Justin Schultz, T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov also connected. Vitek Vanacek made 28 saves.

Ryan Poehling scored twice for Montreal. Jake Evans and Nick Suzuki added goals, and Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves.

Mantha gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 8:03 of the second, scoring off his own rebound. Mantha then beat Montembeault with a wrist shot at 8:37.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Colorado on Monday night.

Canadiens: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

