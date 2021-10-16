ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Peyton Mansell threw for 135 yards, ran for 106 yards on 18 carries and scored twice as Abilene Christian beat Lamar 24-17 on Saturday.

Mansell’s 4-yard touchdown run to start the third quarter ended a 10-play, 75-yard drive to give the Wildcats (4-3, 1-2 ASUN-WAC Challenge) a 21-17 lead.

Mansell accounted for 63 yards passing and 19 yards rushing on the drive. A 15-yard personal-foul penalty against an Abilene Christian wide receiver after hauling in a 24-yard pass reception from Mansell allowed the Wildcats to accumulate more total yardage on the drive.

Abilene Christian’s defense stiffened on the Cardinals’ (1-4, 0-2) last three drives forcing Lamar to turn it over on downs twice and punt once.

Mike Chandler threw for 206 yards and a touchdown and James Jones ran for 81 and touchdown for Lamar.

