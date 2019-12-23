EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A couple of wins has the New York Giants in the holiday spirit. Or, is that spirits?

Quarterbacks Eli Manning and Daniel Jones and a couple of teammates had a little fun at a northern New Jersey bar Sunday night, hours after the Giants beat the Washington Redskins 41-35 for their second straight victory.

Jones provided the impetus for the win, throwing five touchdown pass in his return after missing two games with a sprained ankle. Manning threw two touchdowns last week in a 36-20 win over the Dolphins in what was probably his last start at home. His contract runs out after this season, his 16th with team.

A video of the two playing flip cup, a drinking game, and enjoying the evening went viral Monday. The 38-year-old Manning even threw napkins while dancing.

Running back Saquon Barkley said the get-together was team bonding.

“It’s New York, so people are going to overreact to everything,” Barkley said. “We’re grown men, you can go out and have a drink or two if you want. You can do that. Nowadays there are cameras everywhere, so you have to be a lot smarter and aware of your surroundings. You got to see Eli Manning out there, I guess, flipping the cup or whatever. I think it’s pretty (cool) if you ask me.”

Barkley added it also showed a human side of Manning, who rarely always himself to be seen having a good time.

“They’re grown men and they look after each other,” Shurmur said. “They were celebrating a victory. They should have invited me.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL