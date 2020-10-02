LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second player to contract the coronavirus at the English Premier League champions this week.

“I’ve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms,” Mane wrote on Instagram on Friday. “I will begin my quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

Liverpool described Mane’s symptoms as “minor” and said he “feels in good health overall.”

Mane, who scored in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday, will miss Sunday’s game against Aston Villa. Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is also out of the game after contracting COVID-19.

“Make sure that you stay safe and follow all rules to protect yourself and your loved ones to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 virus spreading all over the world,” Mane said. “I will be back stronger than before! We will get through this together.”

___

